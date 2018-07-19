People Shared Their Worst Summer Jobs and Fallon Can't Stop Laughing

Summer jobs can be terrible. If you're still in school, your skillset is probably limited, and you might not have the experience for that one-of-a-kind dream job. So, you're left dressing up as a donkey and getting kicked in the shins by elementary school kids. It's rough.
Jimmy Fallon asked Tonight Show viewers to share some of their summer job horror stories on Twitter using the hashtag #WorstSummerJob. People deliver some horrifying tales from the frontlines of summer jobs. The Tonight Show compiled some favorites for its Hashtags segment. (These are set up to be full of wonderful, terrible stories. Previous segments have included #WeddingFail and #MyWeirdRoommate.)
There were some real gems, including being a lifeguard at a pool that doesn't need one and being used for cheap labor by family members. Watch the video above and then check out some other horror stories pulled from Twitter below.
Be kind to people in anthropomorphic animal costumes. It's a tough gig and, clearly, many things can go wrong. Also, if someone asks you to be a human scarecrow, you should probably say no. It's a guarantee you won't be paid enough to stand in a field and yell at birds.
