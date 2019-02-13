Fallon Reveals All the Things Twitter Thinks Should Be Illegal

Taking a sharp turn from its more confessional installments, Jimmy Fallon's new "Hashtags" segment asked viewers to share what they think should be made illegal. The set-up sounds like it could be people complaining about their neighbor who doesn't pull all the way up to the car in front of them when they park. In reality, the segment focused a lot on internet and shopping faux pas.
If you've never seen it before, "Hashtags" is a recurring segment on The Tonight Show. Viewers are asked to respond to a prompt by sharing stories on Twitter using the prompt's hashtag. The staff sifts through the responses and reads the best ones on-air. (Or, in this case, likely the best ones less any that took an obvious political turn.) Previous installments have included stories on themes like My Weird Roommate, Turkey Day Tradition, and My Family Is Weird.
This batch is mostly reasonable complaints about common things like people who still use checks at the grocery store, sweaty Instagram pictures, and Netflix constantly interrupting your Parks and Recreation binge to make sure you're still there.
Take a look at all the potential new laws in the video above. It's funny, but you'd be forgiven for feeling a little awkward about it all. Given the current US leader's penchant for Twitter proclamations, making up new -- albeit light-hearted -- laws via the medium maybe veers a little too close to the way reality is starting to function.
