Fallon Cracked Up Over Stories of People's Worst First Dates

The best-case scenario is that your worst first date is simply a first date that's not particularly memorable. That looks so much better than options like awkward goodbye handshakes, leaving while someone is in the bathroom, or discovering the unpleasant pet name someone has given their nethers.

This is the topic tackled by The Tonight Show's newest "Hashtags" segment. Almost every week, the show asks viewers to respond to a hashtag on Twitter, sharing stories about their wedding disasters, strange Thanksgiving traditions, cooking mishaps, or home school fails. This week's prompt was #WorstFirstDate, and Tonight Show fans have had some bad ones.

Each one shared by host Jimmy Fallon is pretty funny but the most memorable moment probably wasn't a tweet. It started with a tweet about a date who ordered a bowl of barbecue sauce on their first date and ate it with a spoon. That story prompted Questlove to admit he'd done something similar at a restaurant once. He didn't know what queso was and ordered a bowl. "I thought the chef was sending me something special out. Then they came over and were like, 'No! That's the dip for the chips,'" he said. "I thought it was cheese soup."