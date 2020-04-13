Fallon & The Roots Sang With Sting From Their Homes

Everyone staying at home has changed the feel of late-night TV. Hosts are working with a limited crew (if they have any crew "on set") and fixtures of the show are missing. You aren't going to get new "Carpool Karaoke" or "Mad Libs Theater" as long as the COVID-19 outbreak keeps people at home.
However, that doesn't mean late-night TV has become totally boring. Like everyone, the creators of these shows have had to get creative. The Tonight Show's recurring segment "Classroom Instruments" can be adapted, more or less, to life at home. That's exactly what the show did with Sting in a very apt performance of The Police's "Don't Stand So Close To Me."
Jimmy Fallon, Sting, and The Roots all joined the sing-along from their respective homes to perform the song together. It's got all the creativity you're used to with "Classroom Instruments," but for a totally different time. Questlove plays a pair of scissors and forks, Fallon shakes what looks like a jar of water, Stro is playing a pot lid and wooden spoons, Kamal Gray is making rhythms from a Connect 4 game, Ian Hendrickson-Smith is thumping a throw pillow, and Dave Guy is banging shoes together.
It's weird, but it totally works. It's not far off of something you might expect to see some bored people put together on Tik Tok, except, you know, it's Sting, Fallon, and The Roots.
