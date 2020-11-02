Fallon Cracked Up About Suggestions for New Halloween Traditions

Despite fears more widespread than when parents were worried The Blair Witch Project might be real, Halloween didn't have to be totally ruined by the pandemic. There were houses decorated like it's the haunted holidays, revelers dressed at home to share costumes online, and live-tweeted horror-movies. There were plenty of creative (and safe) celebrations during the year's best holiday despite the massive obstacles of a pandemic.

Those Halloween tweaks were the subject of the latest installment of Jimmy Fallon's "Hashtags." The Tonight Show asked fans on Twitter to send in their suggestions for new Halloween traditions with the self-explanatory hashtag #NewHalloweenTraditions.

The jokes about how Halloween has changed in a country where COVID-19 continues to surge were on point. The responses included twists on superstitions, such as, "A black cat crossing your path is now good luck because it means you went outside at least once this week." And there were signs of the trying times: "Candy cigarettes because even the kids are stressed."

Maybe you did discover some fun new things to do for Halloween next year, but let's hope we've got the chance to do all our favorite activities next year, like scaring the neighbor kids with gory decorations and hiding in the bushes dressed as Slender Man.