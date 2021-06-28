Fallon Cracks Up Over Wedding Horror Stories Shared by Viewers

With so many moving pieces, it's not surprising that it's rare for a wedding to go exactly according to plan. But those little hiccups tend not to be that big of a deal to the people who have gathered for an important, happy event. Though, there are absolutely exceptions.

The Tonight Show went fishing for the wedding disasters that no one will forget last week. For its latest "Hashtags" segment, the show asked viewers to share wedding mishaps on Twitter with the hashtag #WeddingFail. The collection of stories might be one of the show's best. (It has asked for wedding disasters a couple of times.) It does this segment almost weekly, asking people to respond to a prompt on Twitter such as dad advice, real-life plot twists, or homeschooling disasters. The best tweets of each batch are read on-air by host Jimmy Fallon.

This heap of wedding horror stories includes a photographer whose hair catches on fire (which somehow prompted grandpa to throw his toupee) and an officiant who went through an entire ceremony without knowing the names of the bride or groom. Watch the whole thing above, and be glad that these (hopefully) aren't stories about you.