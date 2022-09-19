Family Dollar Is Recalling Toothpaste That Was Improperly Stored

Family Dollar has been part of a few recalls this year. There were dozens of products recalled last month because they were stored improperly. Then there was a huge recall on drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and human or pet food because of rodent infestations at storage facilities.

Now, another recall has been shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Select Colgate products, including toothpaste and mouthwash, are being recalled because they were "stored outside temperature requirements."

The facility that improperly stored the products shipped to "a limited number of stores" in Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, and Utah. Those were in-store around May 1 to June 21 of this year.

Here are the products that are part of the recall.

Colgate Optic White Stain Prevention Toothpaste (2.1-ounce container)

Colgate Optic White Charcoal Toothpaste (4.2-ounce container)

Colgate Optic White Mouthwash (16-ounce container)

Colgate Optic White High Impact Toothpaste (3-ounce container)

Colgate Optic White Toothpaste Icy Fresh (3.2-ounce container)

Colgate optic White Stain Fighter Toothpaste Clean Mint (4.2-ounce container)

Family Dollar has notified stores to pull their stock, according to the notice. If you purchased these products, you can return them to any Family Dollar store, even without a receipt, according to the recall. More information, including ways to contact Family Dollar customer service, are listed on the FDA recall page.