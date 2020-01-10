Woman's Popeyes Chicken Knowledge Leads to Hilarious Loss on 'Family Feud'

Every summer is associated with certain top 20 pop songs, but 2019 was dominated by a chorus of people discussing which chain makes the best fried chicken sandwiches. Popeyes came out on top during this feud, and so the phrase "Popeye's chicken" stuck in the public's mind like lyrics to Daft Punk's "Get Lucky," leading to a cultural association so strong that it just kept one contestant on Canada's Family Feud from winning $10,000.
Eve Dubois was up against Logan Tomlin on Family Feud when it happened. Host Gerry Dee gave a prompt with only one answer, and whoever answered correctly would go on to play for 10 grand.
“Name Popeye’s favorite food," said Dee. Dubois hit the buzzer. The answer was obvious to her, and she made that known in her prompt response and celebratory jig.
While Dee put his head down on the table in dismay, Eve turned to her family with spunk.
"Oh my god," said one of her relatives. Another made a gesture like, "You must be adopted." That's when Dubois realized what she'd done.
"Show me 'chicken,'" Dee said, prompting a big fat X on the game board screen. Her contestant went on to give the correct answer: spinach.
“We’ve all been laughing about it,” Stephanie Dubois, Eve’s mother, told Global News Canada. “I’m in the kitchen, I’m giggling; I’m in the shower, I’m giggling.” Maybe because the family had already won $10,000 earlier in the week.
Eve confirmed on the show that she thought Dee meant Popeyes Chicken. And didn't we all, even just for a moment, as the sound of "Popeyes" prepared our hungry mouths to vocalize the glorious "Ch?"
