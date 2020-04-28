Celeb Chefs Are Teaming Up for a Cookbook to Benefit COVID-19 Relief
Whip up Samin Nosrat's Ligurian focaccia or Christina Tosi's Milk Bar pie.
Ordering takeout and delivery cocktails is the compassionate thing to do. We've gotta support our local businesses after all. But it's not a bad idea to mix things up and actually cook once in a while -- if anything, to keep busy. Especially now that a star-studded lineup of celeb chefs is bringing us the ultimate cookbook for our quarantine kitchen endeavors.
Publishing company Penguin Random House is debuting the digital cookbook Family Meal: Recipes From Our Community on May 5, and all proceeds from the $5.99 download will benefit the Restaurant Workers' COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.
"This book is one humble attempt to do our part to support the restaurant industry," Penguin Random House CEO Madeline McIntosh wrote in the introduction. "As chefs and publishers, but above all as enthusiastic eaters and customers, we hope this contribution makes a difference."
The project, which came together in just six weeks according Bloomberg, includes 50 recipes from some of the industry's most iconic chefs, cookbook authors, and bartenders. According to Penguin Random House, Family Meal will feature the work of Samin Nosrat, Alison Roman, Ina Garten, Bobby Flay, and Christina Tosi. Learn how to whip up Ligurian focaccia, the "perfect breakfast," and Milk Bar pie before washing it all down with "quarantine-worthy wine pairings."
"Readers will get an exclusive look at what these culinary masters are cooking at home right now -- recipes that feed, sustain, and provide connection to the world outside," the book description reads. "From Mushroom Bolognese to Shrimp and Chorizo White Bean Stew to Chocolate Chip Olive Oil Cookies."
Pre-order the book now on Amazon.
