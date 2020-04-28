Celeb Chefs Are Teaming Up for a Cookbook to Benefit COVID-19 Relief

Ordering takeout and delivery cocktails is the compassionate thing to do. We've gotta support our local businesses after all. But it's not a bad idea to mix things up and actually cook once in a while -- if anything, to keep busy. Especially now that a star-studded lineup of celeb chefs is bringing us the ultimate cookbook for our quarantine kitchen endeavors.

Publishing company Penguin Random House is debuting the digital cookbook Family Meal: Recipes From Our Community on May 5, and all proceeds from the $5.99 download will benefit the Restaurant Workers' COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

"This book is one humble attempt to do our part to support the restaurant industry," Penguin Random House CEO Madeline McIntosh wrote in the introduction. "As chefs and publishers, but above all as enthusiastic eaters and customers, we hope this contribution makes a difference."