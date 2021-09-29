Famous Amos Debuts 3 New Cookie Flavors

Courtesy of Famous Amos

There is a scene in the perfect rom-com Leap Year where Amy Adams, a professional apartment stager, emphasizes the importance of freshly baked cookies in any welcoming home. Adams's character hands a realtor a package of cookie dough with instructions and a promise, "Put these in the oven a half-hour before the open house, and you'll have multiple offers by lunch." Even if you aren't a fancy stager with a rather chaotic plan to fly to Ireland and propose to your boyfriend and then fall in love with an unflappably charming Matthew Goode, you likely know the power of freshly baked cookies.

Courtesy of Famous Amos

And so does Famous Amos, who is blanketing lower Manhattan with the smell of cookies to celebrate the launch of new, deliciously scented products. The brand is releasing new Wonders From the World cookies, which come in Belgian Chocolate Chips, Philippine Coconut and White Chocolate Chips, and Mediterranean Hazelnut and Chocolate Chips varieties. New Yorkers will be able to follow a "scent map" downtown, which will ultimately lead to a cookie tasting experience at the Oculus. If you're not in New York to experience the smell of deliciously sweet cookies in the street, you can still get the scent... sation at home. The new flavors are available in stores now and sell for $4.49 for a seven-ounce bag. Head to the Famous Amos website to find out where you can get a bag of your own.

