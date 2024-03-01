The Most Popular Movie-Inspired Proposal Spots in the World

In movies, a proposal is usually accompanied by a sweeping score, a panning shot of the surrounding landscape, and then a passionate embrace between two beautiful people while the wind blows the delicate tendrils of their hair. The cinematic moment is often—but not always—followed by the couple traipsing off into a happily ever after. For those of you out there contemplating your own nuptials, you may be feeling inspired by some of the proposal scenes from popular culture. Harry and Sally got engaged in New York, Edward and Vivian from Pretty Woman in Hollywood, California.

Given that 40% of Americans are planning on taking a pop culture trip this year, according to TripIt, it’s not too much of a stretch to imagine that some people will be making their set-jetting vacation center around getting engaged. Icelandair dug into popular movie proposal scenes, then ranked them based on the popularity of their filming locations.

Because of movie magic, a lot of the filming locations differ from the place we often think we’re seeing on screen. For instance, when Edward first proposes to Bella in Twilight: Eclipse they aren’t standing in the forests surrounding Forks, Washington. Instead, they are in the forests surrounding Griffith Park Observatory in LA. You’ll note that Griffith Park has been a central location for other cinematic romance scenes, including La La Land.

But you don’t have to travel all the way to LA in order to scout a great proposal spot. Some of the top proposal locations include Baltimore, Pasadena, and Philadelphia.

Check out the top destinations for movie-inspired proposals below.