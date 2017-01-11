The Daredevil '8Booth' from These Viral Jumping Videos Finally Got Arrested

The infamous daredevil known as “8Booth” might not be leaping from outrageously tall buildings and skirting death for a pretty long time.

Los Angeles TV station KTLA reports the thrill-seeking hedonist is actually a 28-year-old male named Anthony Booth Armer, and he was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly trespassing a hotel and residence in Orange County, California. He was ostensibly detained while attempting to do something stupidly reckless and broadcast it to the world via his thriving YouTube channel, which maintains 51,925 subscribers and over 16 million total views.

While Booth’s charges are obviously born of concern for his safety -- and perhaps innocent bystanders he could hypothetically collide with after jumping off a cliff -- he’s been charged with two misdemeanor counts of unauthorized entry of a dwelling and one misdemeanor count of trespassing with intent to interfere with business, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s office.