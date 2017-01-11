The Daredevil '8Booth' from These Viral Jumping Videos Finally Got Arrested

The infamous daredevil known as “8Booth” might not be leaping from outrageously tall buildings and skirting death for a pretty long time.
Los Angeles TV station KTLA reports the thrill-seeking hedonist is actually a 28-year-old male named Anthony Booth Armer, and he was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly trespassing a hotel and residence in Orange County, California. He was ostensibly detained while attempting to do something stupidly reckless and broadcast it to the world via his thriving YouTube channel, which maintains 51,925 subscribers and over 16 million total views.
While Booth’s charges are obviously born of concern for his safety -- and perhaps innocent bystanders he could hypothetically collide with after jumping off a cliff -- he’s been charged with two misdemeanor counts of unauthorized entry of a dwelling and one misdemeanor count of trespassing with intent to interfere with business, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s office.
Booth’s most popular video shows him leaping from the top of the Newport Towers Condo building and just barely clearing the edge of a the wooden pier. It’s some seriously harrowing stuff, and it's advisable that you be warned before checking out the video's sweat-inducing madness.
Booth knows exactly how to harness the most out of his videos, as he slows them down to emphasize the pure stupidity of his endeavors. Unluckily for him though, the reason he was arrested pertains to his videos becoming viral smashes across the web.
Booth’s arraignment date hasn’t been established yet, authorities noted. He’s already posted bail though, and it may be that the self-professed “adrenaline junkie” is out there somewhere, jumping from a rooftop for one final video.
Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.