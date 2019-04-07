Fan Attacks Wrestler During WWE Hall of Fame Speech, Is Promptly Swarmed by Wrestlers

While wrestlers may spend their entire careers getting hit with chairs, taking punches, and smashing through tables, there's a time and a place for this behavior. A Hall of Fame ceremony, for instance, is not the time.
That didn't stop a random guy in the crowd at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday from tackling 61-year-old Bret Hart mid-speech. You can see the bizarre turn of events unfold in the clip above. At first, it's clear that everyone is just baffled. And then it occurs to the crowd gathered that they are, in fact, a bunch of wrestlers.
Whether this occurred to the guy in the rasta hat -- 26-year-old Zachary Madsen -- during his planning phase is unclear, but it certainly occurred to him as a mob of wrestlers proceeded to pummel him and pummel him and pummel him. It's also unclear what could've motived him to court that kind of punishment.
The broadcast cut out almost immediately when Hart was tackled.
The Associated Press reports that Hart is totally fine. He just went on with his speech, joking about "technical difficulties."
Madsen was arrested and charged with assault and criminal trespass.
