Fancy Feast Is Bringing Back Its Cat Advent Calendar
Fancy Feast's Advent Calendar is all about cats.
The spooky season has only just begun, but it's never too early to start preparing for the holidays. That means buying gifts for everyone you love, including your cat. You could buy a new toy, laser pointer, or re-up on the catnip, or you could let Fancy Feast take the guesswork out of shopping for your feline friend.
The cat food company is bringing back the Fancy Feast Advent Calendar. As you might have guessed, it's an advent calendar for your cat. That means instead of one gift this Christmas, your beloved-albeit-aloof pet can enjoy 25 tasty gifts as you count down to the big day together.
Fancy Feast's Advent Calendar is all about cats, which means there's nothing in it for you, unfortunately. Unless, of course, it's enough to see your cat light up as you open each window, unveiling a festive new flavor for them to chow down on at feeding time. The calendar includes limited-edition food offerings like Yuletide Turkey Feast with Sweet Potato and Tomato in Gravy and Hearthside Salmon Platter with Pumpkin and Spinach Pate.
"The holidays are all about bringing everyone together, and that should also include our festive felines," Lindsey Klippel, marketing associate at Fancy Feast, said in a release. "That's why we're so excited to be bringing a variety of new items and holiday flavors, perfect for the cats and cat-lovers in your life."
Fancy Feast's Cat Advent Calendar is currently available for pre-order on Amazon. It will also be available via Chewy, Target, Walmart, and other places pet parents shop for their fur babies. It retails for $24.99, but can you really put a price on your cat's joy?
Just because the advent calendar isn't for you doesn't mean Fancy Feast has forgotten the owners who love and care for cats everywhere. In addition to bringing back the Fancy Feast Advent Calendar, the company is introducing a 2021 Fancy Feast Holiday Ornament. The decoration is inspired by a holiday sugar cookie and even comes with a limited-edition cat-shaped cookie cutter and an exclusive recipe from Nestle Tollhouse.
The ornament costs $3 and will be available for purchase on Feastivities.com from November 1 through January 31. Proceeds will be donated to RedRover through the Purple Leash Project, which aims to create more pet-friendly domestic violence shelters in America. A good cause for sure.