Fancy Feast Is Bringing Back Its Cat Advent Calendar

The spooky season has only just begun, but it's never too early to start preparing for the holidays. That means buying gifts for everyone you love, including your cat. You could buy a new toy, laser pointer, or re-up on the catnip, or you could let Fancy Feast take the guesswork out of shopping for your feline friend.

The cat food company is bringing back the Fancy Feast Advent Calendar. As you might have guessed, it's an advent calendar for your cat. That means instead of one gift this Christmas, your beloved-albeit-aloof pet can enjoy 25 tasty gifts as you count down to the big day together.

Fancy Feast's Advent Calendar is all about cats, which means there's nothing in it for you, unfortunately. Unless, of course, it's enough to see your cat light up as you open each window, unveiling a festive new flavor for them to chow down on at feeding time. The calendar includes limited-edition food offerings like Yuletide Turkey Feast with Sweet Potato and Tomato in Gravy and Hearthside Salmon Platter with Pumpkin and Spinach Pate.

"The holidays are all about bringing everyone together, and that should also include our festive felines," Lindsey Klippel, marketing associate at Fancy Feast, said in a release. "That's why we're so excited to be bringing a variety of new items and holiday flavors, perfect for the cats and cat-lovers in your life."

Fancy Feast's Cat Advent Calendar is currently available for pre-order on Amazon. It will also be available via Chewy, Target, Walmart, and other places pet parents shop for their fur babies. It retails for $24.99, but can you really put a price on your cat's joy?