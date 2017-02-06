No One Wants the Patriots to Win the Super Bowl

Between strong political divisions, La La Land, and basically everything Kanye does, America can seem like a divided nation. But it turns out that Americans aren't so different after all. A survey from Public Policy Polling indicates that Americans can stand united on their distaste for the New England Patriots.

Their polling says 53 percent of football fans in the U.S. are cheering for the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI while only 27 percent are cheering for the Patriots. That leaves 20 percent who have taken their undecided feelings from the polls in November to the Bowl in February.

Those numbers are even unifying across the most divisive lines that can be drawn. Republicans (58/23), Democrats (54/27), and independents (47/31) all have little interest in seeing the Patriots win yet another Super Bowl.