FAO Schwarz Is Listing Its Iconic NYC Toy Store on Airbnb for $25

FAO Schwarz, the iconic New York City toy store where Tom Hanks danced on the piano floor in Big, will soon house a family of four. Yep, the two-story, 20,000-square-foot store is becoming an Airbnb for exactly one night this holiday season—and it's being listed for only $25 plus taxes and fees.

Whoever claims the offer will have full, private access to the store on the night of Monday, December 21, along with a handful of other unique perks:

A socially distanced tour of the store from a (masked) FAO Schwarz "toy soldier"

A $1,000 FAO Schwarz shopping spree paid for by Airbnb

A catered feast in front of FAO Schweetz, the store's candy section

A music lesson on the giant dance-on piano

A Build-A-Bear workshop session

A chance to build your own remote-controlled car & race it through the store

An immersive science experiment led by an FAO Schwarz "professor"

You must meet a few criteria to be eligible for the special stay: You must be a family of no more than four living in the same household in New York City. If your family meets the criteria, set an alarm, because the listing will be available to book starting—and we can only imagine it'll get snatched quick.

If the COVID-19 situation gets more severe in New York City and the stay must be canceled, Airbnb will offer the family who made the reservation a $1,000 Airbnb coupon and FAO Schwarz store credit to make up for the missed shopping spree opportunity.

Take a peek at some of the FAO Schwarz areas that were revamped by Airbnb below: