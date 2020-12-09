FAO Schwarz Is Listing Its Iconic NYC Toy Store on Airbnb for $25
It's a one-time, one-night offer.
FAO Schwarz, the iconic New York City toy store where Tom Hanks danced on the piano floor in Big, will soon house a family of four. Yep, the two-story, 20,000-square-foot store is becoming an Airbnb for exactly one night this holiday season—and it's being listed for only $25 plus taxes and fees.
Whoever claims the offer will have full, private access to the store on the night of Monday, December 21, along with a handful of other unique perks:
- A socially distanced tour of the store from a (masked) FAO Schwarz "toy soldier"
- A $1,000 FAO Schwarz shopping spree paid for by Airbnb
- A catered feast in front of FAO Schweetz, the store's candy section
- A music lesson on the giant dance-on piano
- A Build-A-Bear workshop session
- A chance to build your own remote-controlled car & race it through the store
- An immersive science experiment led by an FAO Schwarz "professor"
If the COVID-19 situation gets more severe in New York City and the stay must be canceled, Airbnb will offer the family who made the reservation a $1,000 Airbnb coupon and FAO Schwarz store credit to make up for the missed shopping spree opportunity.
Take a peek at some of the FAO Schwarz areas that were revamped by Airbnb below:
