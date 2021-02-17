Astronomers Just Identified the Farthest Known Object in the Solar System

2018 began with an astronomical discovery when researchers in Hawaii noticed a small speck in the outer reaches of our solar system. They nicknamed the object "Farfarout," but in order to determine just how far out it was, they needed to observe it for a few years and track its orbit.

On February 10, 2021, just over three years after Farfarout was first spotted, astronomers confirmed that the space rock is the farthest known object in our solar system, measuring 132 astronomical units from the sun. For context, Earth is only 1 astronomical unit from the sun.

Farfarout's orbit is far from circular. At its furthest point of orbit, it's 175 au from the sun. At its closest point of orbit, it's about 27 au from the sun, which experts note is inside the orbit of Neptune. Since its orbit overlaps with Neptune's, astronomers are hopeful that Farfarout can help them understand more about the history of the solar system.

"Farfarout was likely thrown into the outer Solar System by getting too close to Neptune in the distant past," said Chad Trujillo, an astronomer from Northern Arizona University who's been tracking the object. “Farfarout will likely interact with Neptune again in the future since their orbits still intersect.”

The research team used Farfarout's brightness and distance from the sun to estimate that the object is about 250 miles wide, which means it could potentially receive a dwarf planet designation by the International Astronomical Union.

Farfarout has been given the provisional designation 2018 AG37. Once more observations are collected and the object's orbit is better understood, it will be given an official name.

h/t EarthSky.org