This Brewery Put Dogs Up for Adoption on Its New Beer Cans

There are two things that, without fail, bring me joy: dogs and beer. And while they don't typically go hand-in-hand, North Dakota-based brewing company Fargo teamed up with a local animal shelter to bring us a new six-pack that has adoptable pups on each can.
The brewery is hosting its Oneder Dog release in partnership with the 4 Luv of Dog Rescue on Monday. According to Food & Wine, the featured pets have been more difficult to place because of socializing issues with other dogs. Now Fargo is spotlighting them by putting their sweet faces on the brand's Original Lager.
"It’s our hope that through this event we can raise a little awareness about these ‘one’derful pooches and hopefully find them homes of their own!" Fargo wrote on Facebook. All proceeds from the event will also go to 4 Luv of Dog.
"The harder-to-adopt dogs sometimes labeled as ‘Oneder dogs’ have always had a special place in my heart,” shelter volunteer Jerad Ryan told the outlet. "My first three-and-a-half years volunteering at the shelter I would spend extra time with the dogs that had been there long-term mostly due to the fact they don't do well living with any other dogs. Many of our foster homes already have a resident dog or two [so] it is difficult to find these particular dogs a forever home."
Coincidentally, Jerad works for a beer labeling company, Northern Plains Label, and decided to approach his boss with the idea.
"I asked Fargo Brewing if they would be willing to do this for us and they loved it too," he said, per the report. "They have gone above and beyond with donating profits and having an event where the public can come and meet our Oneder dogs, as they don't get to attend events with the other dogs."
The cans will make their debut on November 4 and will stick around as a brewery exclusive while supplies last.
