This Brewery Put Dogs Up for Adoption on Its New Beer Cans

There are two things that, without fail, bring me joy: dogs and beer. And while they don't typically go hand-in-hand, North Dakota-based brewing company Fargo teamed up with a local animal shelter to bring us a new six-pack that has adoptable pups on each can. 

The brewery is hosting its Oneder Dog release in partnership with the 4 Luv of Dog Rescue on Monday. According to Food & Wine, the featured pets have been more difficult to place because of socializing issues with other dogs. Now Fargo is spotlighting them by putting their sweet faces on the brand's Original Lager.

"It’s our hope that through this event we can raise a little awareness about these ‘one’derful pooches and hopefully find them homes of their own!" Fargo wrote on Facebook. All proceeds from the event will also go to 4 Luv of Dog.

"The harder-to-adopt dogs sometimes labeled as ‘Oneder dogs’ have always had a special place in my heart,” shelter volunteer Jerad Ryan told the outlet. "My first three-and-a-half years volunteering at the shelter I would spend extra time with the dogs that had been there long-term mostly due to the fact they don't do well living with any other dogs. Many of our foster homes already have a resident dog or two [so] it is difficult to find these particular dogs a forever home." 

Join us Monday, November 4th at 5pm for a very special event with @4luvofdogrescue! This event will showcase some dogs who have had a difficult time finding their forever home. While they get along great with people, some of these dogs don’t socialize well with other dogs so we ask that you please keep your furry friends at home for this event! Here are just 2 of the great pups you can help find a home for on Monday! First is Nyx! Have you been missing the perfect welcome home committee in your life? Feeling sad when you walk in the door and there is no one excited to see you? Look no further -- my name is Nyx, and I'd be very excited to meet you! I'm super smart, I love to do tricks, and I LOVE to love my humans. I love them so much that I prefer to have them all to myself. I hear I'm a really special girl -- I hope you think so, too! Next is Bizzy! I'm a sweet, energetic lady with a whole lot of affection to give. I enjoy my daily playtime and exercise, but I'm ALWAYS ready for snuggles on the couch. I'm very smart and can learn anything as long as there's a treat involved! I don't mind meeting other dogs -- I even walked with them in a parade! -- but I prefer to share my home and love with my humans only.

Coincidentally, Jerad works for a beer labeling company, Northern Plains Label, and decided to approach his boss with the idea.

"I asked Fargo Brewing if they would be willing to do this for us and they loved it too," he said, per the report. "They have gone above and beyond with donating profits and having an event where the public can come and meet our Oneder dogs, as they don't get to attend events with the other dogs." 

The cans will make their debut on November 4 and will stick around as a brewery exclusive while supplies last. 


