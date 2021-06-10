You Could Get Paid $5,000 to Eat Cheese & Vacation in Georgia

Start polishing up your resumes, cheese lovers: Farm Rich is offering up the gig of a lifetime by conducting a nationwide search for its first-ever Chief Cheese Officer (CCO).

Should you snag the role, you're looking at winning $5,000 as well as a three-day trip to St. Simons Island in Georgia, which happens to be where the company's headquarters are. You'll get to tour Farm Rich's mozzarella stick plant, score free Farm Rich snacks for a year, and load up on Farm Rich swag.

"Farm Rich is known for its 'cheesy' snacks and appetizers and we're ready to give one of our lucky fans a chance to bring their ideas to life in the role of Chief Cheese Officer. There will be some work involved, but if you're passionate about cheese, it should hardly feel like work at all," Ciera Womack, Farm Rich director of marketing, said in a statement.

Although Farm Rich's Chief Cheese Officer is really just an honorary title, the winner will have one very important responsibility: They'll help the company declare a new cheese-centric holiday. They'll also work with Farm Rich's social media team to create content for the brand and pitch in ideas for new Farm Rich snacks.

This is a 45-day position that starts on August 2. Submit your application here by July 7 to be considered for the role. We're not sure how this would look on your resume, but it'll certainly be something to talk about with your friends.