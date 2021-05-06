A Farmer Accidentally Moved the France-Belgium Border

Mistakes happen at work all the time. Slack messages get sent to the wrong people, deadlines get missed, and sometimes years-old international borders get shifted. Okay, the latter may not be all that common... but it did recently happen on the border of France and Belgium. How do you say “whoopsie!” in French?

According to CNN, a Belgian farmer moved the border between his home country and France, making Belgium roughly 1,000 square meters bigger. If you’re wondering how an incident like this happens by accident, the answer is it’s simpler than you might think. Apparently, the 390-mile border between the two European countries, established more than 200 years ago, is marked with stones. Yes, in 2021.

The farmer, who lives in the Belgian town of Erquelinnes, moved the border marker on his property from one spot to another because he was frustrated that it kept getting in the way of his tractor, BBC News reported. Someone with a keen eye and more knowledge of where the border should be recently spotted the out-of-place stone, noting that it was moved 2.29 meters, or 7.5 feet, from its original spot and let authorities know.

“We know exactly where the stone was before, right next to a tree, Erquelinnes’ Mayor David Lavaux told CNN. “In 2019, during the 200th anniversary, they were geo-localized very precisely.”

Surely the Belgian farmer didn’t anticipate moving a rock would create any issues, but who knows. Maybe he was looking to liven things up on the farm with a little international drama. Regardless, Lavaux said local authorities were looking to resolve the issue quickly and did not plan to take further action. Probably because they were too busy cracking up about the whole ordeal.

“We laugh about this more than anything else. It is not very serious,” Lavaux told CNN. “We’re going to put back the border where it belongs. Our intention wasn’t to make Belgium bigger and France smaller!”

No word yet on how the French plan to retaliate.