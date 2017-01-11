Patient's Fart During Surgery Causes Laser to Burst into Flames

No flammable materials, that is, except a fart. A small excretion of gas interacted with the laser and caused a fire, unfortunately giving the woman burns across her waist and legs.

“When the patient’s intestinal gas leaked into the space of the operation (room), it ignited with the irradiation of the laser, and the burning spread, eventually reaching the surgical drape and causing the fire,” the report said

Although you’d never think that farting during a routine operation could cause such a disastrous scene, farts are flammable, as any gaseous 8th grade boy wielding a match can tell you. To echo Gizmodo, this a cautionary tale. If you ever have laser surgery, don’t eat a pork burrito beforehand. Eat a kale salad and take some Gas-X.