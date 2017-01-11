Patient's Fart During Surgery Causes Laser to Burst into Flames

There's no such thing as a minor surgery, as the saying goes, but one operation that took a fiery turn left surgeons scratching their heads and pinching their noses. You see, because the blaze was caused by something quite unexpected: a fart.
First reported by Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbum, the incident occurred at the Tokyo Medical University Hospital in April while doctors operated on a 30-year-old woman’s cervix with a laser. The laser unexpectedly burst into flames, causing the woman injuries. After an investigation, a report released on October 28 concluded “no flammable materials were in the operation room at the time of the surgery,” according to the newspaper.
No flammable materials, that is, except a fart. A small excretion of gas interacted with the laser and caused a fire, unfortunately giving the woman burns across her waist and legs.
“When the patient’s intestinal gas leaked into the space of the operation (room), it ignited with the irradiation of the laser, and the burning spread, eventually reaching the surgical drape and causing the fire,” the report said
Although you’d never think that farting during a routine operation could cause such a disastrous scene, farts are flammable, as any gaseous 8th grade boy wielding a match can tell you. To echo Gizmodo, this a cautionary tale. If you ever have laser surgery, don’t eat a pork burrito beforehand. Eat a kale salad and take some Gas-X.
Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.