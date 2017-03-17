Doctors Used to Recommend Sniffing Farts from a Jar as Medicine

The fart used to mean something. Or, at least it meant something different. In that bygone time of the 17th century, we have just learned, courtesy of Mental Floss, that farts were once bottled and jarred as a form of medicine. "In the 1600s," writer Jake Rossen tells us, "some doctors recommended their patients fart in jars to help treat exposure to the bubonic plague."

We have to dive back into history why. It all began in 1665 with The Great Plague of London, a deadly airborne epidemic that was the last large-scale occurrence of bubonic plague to hit England. It killed approximately 100,000 people over the course of 18 months between 1665 and 1666, and under those conditions, long before the time of vaccines and antibiotics, you can imagine people were pretty desperate to cure themselves of a disease that caused abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, and bleeding from your mouth, nose, or rectum -- among other symptoms.