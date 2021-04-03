All the Chain Restaurants Open on Easter Sunday
Save yourself the trouble and order some food.
There is a hoard of reasons you might enter Sunday with no plan for the day's meals. Whether or not you're celebrating Easter, you might be looking to restaurants in your area to solve the meal conundrum, and you might be disappointed to find out that not everything is open this weekend.
To help you figure out which restaurants will let you order food on Sunday, we've pulled together a list of the chain restaurants that will be open on Easter, whether or not the chain is serving up anything special for the holiday. (Many of them are offering special family meals for Easter.) Though, of course, there might be exceptions to each entry on the list. Often most of the chain's restaurants are going to stay open, but some locations may close. So, it's worth putting in a call to your local restaurant just to be sure.
Here are the chain restaurants that are staying open on Easter. (Though, if you're looking for fast food open on Easter, you'll find those over here.)
- Bahama Breeze: It's definitely not what first comes to mind for standard Easter fare, but it's going to be open.
- Bertucci's: If you need a brick oven pizza, you're in luck. Bertucci's will be open.
- BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Locations are open. Get your BJ's favorites -- Pizookies anyone? -- for the road.
- Bonefish Grill: It'll be open. Get that fish while it's hot.
- Brio Italian Brille: You'll be able to stop by to get a meal like any other day.
- Buca di Beppo: They'll be open and hungry people.
- The Capital Grille: It's open and has a family meal you can order ahead of time, as well as a special menu available on Sunday.
- Carrabba's Italian Grill: It'll be open and slinging all of its new spring menu additions like Tuscan-Grilled Lamb Chops and Mahi Wulfe.
- Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen: Cheddar will welcome you on this holiday like it would any other Sunday.
- Chili's: The home of Baby Back Ribs will be open during normal operating hours on Easter.
- Cracker Barrel: The Barrel will be open during normal hours.
- Dickey's Barbecue Pit: All locations are going to open for the holiday.
- Eddie V's Prime Seafood: In addition to its family meals for Easter, there's a prix fixe brunch available. (So, yes, it will be open.)
- Freebirds World Burrito: All 55 locations are going to be slinging burritos like it's any other day.
- Fuzzy's Taco Shop: Keep it interesting and go with tacos this Easter. It'll be easy if you're near a Fuzzy's, because it'll be open.
- Golden Corral: They're open. Dig in.
- Maggiano's Little Italy: You'll find MLI open normal hours. It's also offering an Easter Carryout Meal.
- Olive Garden: The breadstick-slinging pasta chain will have its doors open on Easter.
- Patxi's Pizza: Normal hours will be observed on Sunday.
- PDQ: They'll be open and offering free kid meals with the purchase of an adult entrée.
- Rubio's Coastal Grill: If you're looking for what Rubio's is setting down, you can pick it up on Easter.
- Slater's 50/50: Locations in Fresno, Huntington Beach, San Diego, Valencia, Pasadena, Denver, and Las Vegas will be open on Easter.
- Tocaya Organica: All 17 locations across California and Arizona are going to be welcoming guests on Easter.
