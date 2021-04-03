All the Chain Restaurants Open on Easter Sunday

There is a hoard of reasons you might enter Sunday with no plan for the day's meals. Whether or not you're celebrating Easter, you might be looking to restaurants in your area to solve the meal conundrum, and you might be disappointed to find out that not everything is open this weekend.

To help you figure out which restaurants will let you order food on Sunday, we've pulled together a list of the chain restaurants that will be open on Easter, whether or not the chain is serving up anything special for the holiday. (Many of them are offering special family meals for Easter.) Though, of course, there might be exceptions to each entry on the list. Often most of the chain's restaurants are going to stay open, but some locations may close. So, it's worth putting in a call to your local restaurant just to be sure.

Here are the chain restaurants that are staying open on Easter. (Though, if you're looking for fast food open on Easter, you'll find those over here.)