All of the Fast Food & Fast Casual Chains Open on Christmas Day

Here are all the places that are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Though, be sure to be extra kind to the staff. They're working on a holiday and that's not always a whole lot of fun.

However, since it is a holiday, a lot of places simply aren't open. To help make sure you aren't driving around aimlessly, we have pulled confirmed all the fast food and fast casual chains that will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Many have altered hours or slight changes to the usual operation. We've tried to get all those details to make sure you're making the most of the day.

There are a lot of reasons you might need a drive-thru on Christmas. You don't celebrate. You have to get away from your family. You're traveling. You burned dinner in an accidental recreation of A Christmas Story. You're just hungry and in a hurry. It happens.

Burger King

Hours vary by location, but some will be open.

Del Taco

The taco chain will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Though, the hours may not be the same as usual, so check with your local shop if you’re planning on snagging a Del Taco to celebrate Santa.

Dunkin'

Many locations are open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but not every location. You can get the updated hours for your local shop in the mobile app.

KFC

All locations are closed on Christmas Day, but all of them are open on Christmas Eve. However, most close early on Christmas Eve. A representative tells Thrillist that the closing time will typically be around 7 or 8 pm.

Little Caesars

Most locations will be open on Christmas Eve but closed on Christmas Day. The hours, however, will vary by location. You can find those in the app or on the “pizza pizza” chain’s website.

McDonald's

Hours vary by location, but a McDonald's USA tells Thrillist that most locations are open. You can find the hours of your closest restaurant on its website.

Pizza Hut

Some locations will have reduced hours but be open on Christmas Eve, according to a representative. But most locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

Popeyes

The hours will vary by location. So, your local restaurant might be open, but you’ll need to check the hours.

Shake Shack

Hours are going to vary by location. A representative tells Thrillist that most locations are open on Christmas Eve, but closed on Christmas Day. You'll have to check the hours of your closest restaurant to find out for sure.

Smashburger

Restaurants are open until 6 pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Taco Bell

There are no standard hours across locations. So, they're going to vary. A representative suggests that your local shop might be open, but that you're best off checking the store locator on its website to find the hours of the closest restaurant.

Waffle House

It’s kind of their thing to always be open. That’ll be the case here as well. Though, you should definitely check with your local shop to be sure because you’ll be really frustrated if you show up at 2 am and leave sans waffles.

Wendy's

The home of the Frosty will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Most will have standard hours, but you might want to check ahead of time.

Whataburger

The chain’s restaurants are open 24 hours a day 364 days a year with the exception of some in venues like stadiums. The one day off a year is on Christmas Day.

White Castle

White Castle locations are open on Christmas Eve, but they will be closing early. That closing time will vary by location. All locations are, however, closed on Christmas Day.