All of the Fast Food & Fast Casual Chains Open on Christmas Day

Need a quick meal or an infusion of caffeine on Christmas Day? While most fast-food chains are closed on the big holiday, there are a few out there that are keeping the oven warm and the coffee fresh.

Because so many fast-food restaurants are owned by private individuals (franchises make the world go round), there aren't set hours for the locations listed below. And some locations that we haven't listed might be open! But these spots are guaranteed to be serving food and beverages for at least a few hours on Christmas Day.

Del Taco

Del Tacos will mostly be open on Christmas – double-check the hours at your location, because they vary.

Dunkin

Rejoice! You’ll be able to get your holiday drinks and cheddar bagel twists on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Hours will vary, so call ahead before you head out to get your brew.

Domino's

Most Domino's chains will be open on Christmas Day. Because Domino's is owned by franchisees, hours will vary. Head to the Domino's website to check your location.

Huddle House

Get a giant stack of pancakes and enjoy the post present rush of Christmas morning at Huddle House. Huddle Houses will be open, but like most of the businesses on this list, hours will vary by location.

McDonald's

Most McDonald's locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Like Domino's, many locations are owned by franchisees, so that means the hours will be different depending on where you are. Check your nearest location on the McDonald's website. And on Christmas Eve, stop by to get a free cookie as part of its 12 Days of Christmas.

Starbucks

Grab a cup of coffee and a breakfast treat at your local Starbucks. Just make sure to double-check the hours, as they will vary depending on your location.

Waffle House

Waffle House has great hours: 24/7, 365 days a year. Unfortunately, the pandemic has meant that not every location has been able to keep up with those hours because of staffing issues. So while your local Waffle House will definitely be open, double-check its hours before you head out for 3 am waffles.