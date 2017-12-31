The Best Chain Restaurants & Stores Open on New Year's Day

It's New Years Day and you're a zombie. Birds might be chirping and frost might be thawing, but you're practically a mummy inside a crypt of pillows and blankets. If you gather enough resolve to brave the outside world on this day of days, you're likely going to need sustenance to combat your hangover. After all, the rot-gut won't cure itself.
So for your courtesy, we've rounded-up all the fast food restaurants and convenience stores open on New Year's Day. Please apportion your chicken nuggets and Gatorade responsibly.
Fast Food Restaurants Open on New Year's Day:
Burger King: Select locations will be open limited hours.
Chipotle: The chain is open nationwide on New Year's Day.
McDonald's: Many will be open limited hours, but check ahead with your nearest location.
KFC: Most locations will be open, but check ahead with your nearest outpost.
Pizza Hut: Open for normal business hours.
Papa John's: Most locations will be open, but check ahead with your local outpost.
In-N-Out: The burger chain is open, but only if you live near one, of course.
Taco Bell: Open with normal business hours.
Arby's: Select locations will be open limited hours.
Carl's Jr: Most locations will be open, but check ahead with your local outpost first.
Five Guys: Most locations may be open limited hours.
Panda Express: Most locations are open.
Panera Bread: Open for normal business hours.
Jersey Mike's: Most locations are open, but check ahead with your local store.
El Pollo Loco: Most locations are open, but, again, check ahead with your local store.
Popeye's: Many locations are open, but call ahead to be safe.
Boston Market: Most locations are open, but double-check before you go.
Quiznos: Many locations are open for business as usual, but check ahead with your local store.
Sonic Drive-In: Check ahead with your local outpost, but you'll find that most locations are open.
White Castle: Most locations are open, but call your local store ahead of time
Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Most locations are open but check ahead with your local store.
Convenience Stores/Pharmacies Open on New Year's Day:
7-Eleven: Most stores are open but may have restricted hours.
CVS: Most locations are open with normal hours.
Casey's General Store: Most stores are open, but call ahead to be safe.
Walgreens/Duane Reade: Locations open with normal hours.
Rite Aid: Open with normal hours.
Family Dollar: Most locations open with normal hours.
Circle K: Open, but may have reduced hours.
Sheetz: Open, but call your local outpost to check if it has restricted ours.
Wawa: Open, but may have restricted hours, so check ahead of time with your local store.
Grocery Stores Open on New Year's Day:
Albertson's: Open, but may have restricted hours at some locations.
Glen's Markets: Open for business, but possibly with reduced hours.
Jewel-Osco: Most locations are open, but definitely check before you head to you local store.
Von's: Open with normal hours.
Kroger: Stores are open, but your nearest location may have reduced hours.
Safeway: Most locations are open with normal hours, but call ahead just to be safe.
Ralph's: Most locations are open with normal hours, check ahead of time.
