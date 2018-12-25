The Best Fast Food Chains Open on Christmas Day

We’ve got you covered for everything Christmas. Dinner get ruined? Here are the best chain restaurants open on Christmas. Here’s where to go if you need list minute gifts. And here are the answers to all those questions about Christmas that you’ve been too afraid to ask all these years.
Christmas may be the ultimate excuse to feast like a royal and eat your weight in frosted cookies, but sometimes you can't help but crave the sort of fix that only a fast food joint can deliver. Jonesing for a Whopper after an exhausting morning spent opening gifts? You do you. However, since it is arguably the biggest national holiday of the year, your options may be a bit limited.
So, to keep you in the loop, we rounded up the best fast food chains that will be open for at least part of the day on December 25, along with which hours they'll be serving.
Fast Food Chains Open on Christmas Day
Boston Market
Hours: Most locations open with limited hours
McDonald's
Hours: "A handful" of locations will be open with limited hours
Panda Express
Hours: Most locations will be open with limited hours
Starbucks
Hours: Select locations will be open, hours vary by location
Dunkin'
Hours: Select locations will be open with limited hours
Del Taco
Hours: Select locations open all day
Domino's
Hours: Select locations will be open with limited hours
Burger King
Hours: Select locations will be open limited hours
Arby's
Hours: Select locations will be open limited hours
Five Guys
Hours: Select locations will be open limited hours
Wendy's
Hours: Select locations may be open
KFC
Hours: Select stores open depending on location.
Even though these are huge national chains, it's likely that opening and closing hours will vary quite a bit depending on location. So, rather than change out of your PJs and head out only to show up to a deserted Dunkin', it'd be a good move to call ahead just in case.
