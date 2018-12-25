Food & Drink

The Best Fast Food Chains Open on Christmas Day

12/25/2018
We’ve got you covered for everything Christmas. Dinner get ruined? Here are the best chain restaurants open on Christmas. Here’s where to go if you need list minute gifts. And here are the answers to all those questions about Christmas that you’ve been too afraid to ask all these years.

Christmas may be the ultimate excuse to feast like a royal and eat your weight in frosted cookies, but sometimes you can't help but crave the sort of fix that only a fast food joint can deliver. Jonesing for a Whopper after an exhausting morning spent opening gifts? You do you. However, since it is arguably the biggest national holiday of the year, your options may be a bit limited.

So, to keep you in the loop, we rounded up the best fast food chains that will be open for at least part of the day on December 25, along with which hours they'll be serving.

Fast Food Chains Open on Christmas Day

Boston Market
Hours: Most locations open with limited hours

McDonald's 
Hours: "A handful" of locations will be open with limited hours

Panda Express 
Hours: Most locations will be open with limited hours

Starbucks 
Hours: Select locations will be open, hours vary by location

Dunkin'
Hours: Select locations will be open with limited hours

Del Taco
Hours: Select locations open all day

Domino's
Hours: Select locations will be open with limited hours

Burger King 
Hours: Select locations will be open limited hours

Arby's 
Hours: Select locations will be open limited hours

Five Guys 
Hours: Select locations will be open limited hours

Wendy's
Hours: Select locations may be open

KFC 
Hours: Select stores open depending on location.

Even though these are huge national chains, it's likely that opening and closing hours will vary quite a bit depending on location. So, rather than change out of your PJs and head out only to show up to a deserted Dunkin', it'd be a good move to call ahead just in case. 

