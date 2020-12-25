These Are the Fast Food & Fast Casual Chains Open on Christmas Day

We reached out to all the major fast-food and fast-casual chains to find out which were staying open on December 25, and this is what we learned. Note that hours may vary by location and with COVID-19 spikes, some stores may be temporarily closed—it's never a bad idea to check in with your region's dining restrictions and nearby store before stopping by.

So you're looking for a bite to eat on Christmas Day. Unfortunately, many of your favorite local restaurants will be closed. Fortunately, a few loyal quick-stop joints are keeping their doors open for anyone who needs assistance with Christmas breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Here's What's Open on Christmas Day

Stores will be open, but exact hours will vary by location. If dine-in isn't available in your area, you'll still be able to order prime rib, turkey, ham, and a la carte items for pickup or delivery.

Del Taco: Stores will be open, but exact hours will vary by location.

Denny's: Stores will be open during all 24 Christmas Day hours with holiday specialties for every time of day: pumpkin spice pancakes, turkey & dressing dinner, cinnamon roll pancake breakfast, and seasonal pies.

Domino's: Some stores will be open, at the discretion of local owners, but exact hours will vary by location. If you take advantage of Domino's Epix Now deal, you'll have free movies to stream on Christmas night, too.

Dunkin': Stores will be open, but exact hours will vary by location. It makes sense, you know, given that people adore the Christmas-y Gingerbread Latte.

IHOP: Stores will be open, but exact hours will vary by location.

McDonald's: Many stores will be open and slinging their wintry fast-food desserts, but exact hours will vary by location.

Panda Express: Many stores will be open, but exact hours will vary by location.

Starbucks: Happy hours might be paused, but not all of the coffee chain's traditions are lost. Stores will be open on December 25, but exact hours will vary by location. Who can resist a seasonal drink to start the morning?