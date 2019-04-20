The Best Fast Food Chains Open on Easter

Even if your Easter Sunday plans this year involve eating unholy amounts of ham, jelly beans, and chocolate bunnies, there's always the slight chance that you'll find yourself hungry at some point in between egg-hunting and napping. Who knows, you may just not feel like cooking and decide to load up on a smorgasbord of value menu items instead. In any case, many of your go-to spots may be closed for the holiday, but the good news is there are plenty of quick-and-easy options that'll be open to grab a bite.
To make it all a bit easier for you, we've rounded up some of the best fast food chains that will be open this Easter, Sunday, April 21.
- Arby's: Most locations open normal hours.
- Baskin-Robbins: All locations open, and they're serving two special Easter cakes.
- Boston Market: Most locations open normal hours, and they'll have Easter dinner spread available.
- Burger King: Most locations open normal hours.
- Carl's Jr.: Most locations open normal hours.
- Del Taco: Most locations open normal hours.
- Dominos: Most locations open normal hours.
- Dunkin': Open, though hours may vary by location.
- Einstein Bros. Bagels: Corporate locations will be open from 6am to 2pm.
- El Pollo Loco: Most locations open normal hours.
- Fresh Brothers: All locations will be open.
- Jack in the Box: Most locations open normal hours.
- Krispy Kreme: Open, though hours may vary by location.
- McDonald's: Most locations open normal hours.
- Panera: Most locations open normal hours.
- Pizza Hut: Most locations open normal hours.
- Potbelly: Locations will be open nationwide, though hours may vary.
- Qdoba: Corporate restaurants will be open normally. Most franchises will also be open, but will close early.
- Red Robin: Most locations open normal hours.
- Sonic Drive-In: Open, though hours may vary by location.
- Starbucks: Open, though hours may vary by location.
- Steak 'n Shake: Most locations open normal hours.
- Subway: Most locations open normal hours.
- Taco Bell: Most locations open normal hours.
- Wendy's: Most locations open normal hours.
- White Castle: Most locations open normal hours.
- 7-Eleven: Open 24/7 as normal.
Of course, rather than waste your precious energy (and gas money) to show up to a locked door, it's always a wise move to call ahead to ensure where you're headed is indeed open.
