News These Fast Food Chains Are Open on Easter Sunday Your guide to what's open at the next off-ramp.

Courtesy of Burger King

If you celebrate Easter, you might be preparing for a pretty solid meal on Sunday. If you don't, there's nothing stopping you from making an impressive spread anyhow. Still, there are two other meals during the day, and it's very, very understandable if you're not interested in spending any bonus time in the kitchen. If you'd like to indulge in some fast food, there's good news and bad news. The bad news is that because of Easter, a lot of restaurants are not open. The good news is that more than enough are still open to fulfill your craving for salty fries. To help you find your way as quickly as possible to the nearest drive-thru, we've collected all the fast food restaurants we're—using "fast food" pretty loosely here—that are going to be open as usual on Easter Sunday.

Burger King: It's going to vary by location, but some BKs will be open.

Carl's Jr.: Most locations will be operating normal hours.

Del Taco: Most locations are going to be running when they always do on Sundays.

Dominos: Get that pizza if you want. Dominos will be open.

Dunkin': It'll be open.

Firehouse Subs: Some locations will be open and some will be closed. Check with your local spot if you're dying for a sub.

The Halal Guys: Locations are open and slinging some delicious food.

Hardee's: Most locations will maintain their usual hours on Easter.

Jack in the Box: Most locations are going to be open.

McDonald's: You can indulge in those new chicken sandwiches because McDonald's locations will be open.

Pizza Hut: Most locations are going to be open as they are most years.

Popeyes: Some locations will be open. Give a call to your local shop.

Qdoba: Most locations are going to be open.

Red Robin: Most locations are going to be open.

7-Eleven: Get this: Most locations are going to be open.

Shake Shack: Most locations are going to have normal Sunday hours.

Subway: Like everyone else on this list, Subway will be open at most locations.

Taco Bell: Most locations are going to be observing their usual hours.

Torchy's Tacos: You'll be able to get your taco fix on Easter. No worries there.

Waffle House: Of course the Waffle House is open. It's always open.

Wendy's: Got a craving for a Frosty? That thirst can be quenched. Some Wendy's locations will be open. It'll vary some by location. Not every restaurant will be passing square burgers through drive-thru windows.

White Castle: You'll find most White Castle locations open on Easter.

Yoshinoya: They'll be open and slinging the good stuff.

