The Best Chain Restaurants Open on Easter

If your Easter plans this year don't involve a magnificent homemade feast, and you somehow manage not to eat your weight in jelly beans, chocolate eggs, and ham, it's possible you might actually get hungry at some point on Sunday. The good news is that you have a full smorgasbord of options to pop in for a quick bite.
To help you out, we've pulled together a list of fast food chains that will be open on Sunday, April 1. And for the record, no fools.
Fast Food Chains Open on Easter
- Panera Bread: Most locations open regular hours.
- Shake Shack: Most locations open regular hours.
- Boston Market: Open regular hours.
- Sonic Drive-In: Most locations open regular hours.
- Jamba Juice: Open regular hours.
- Burger King: Most locations open regular hours.
- White Castle: Open regular hours.
- Steak 'n Shake: Most locations open regular hours.
- Whataburger: Open regular hours.
- McDonald's: Most locations open regular hours.
- Taco Bell: Most locations open regular hours.
- Little Caesars: Most location open regular hours.
- Starbucks: Most locations open regular hours.
- Dunkin' Donuts: Most locations open regular hours.
- Subway: Most locations open regular hours.
- Carl's Jr: Most locations open regular hours.
- Domino's Pizza: Most locations open regular hours.
Of course, hours will vary from location to location, so to save yourself a disappointing trip and any wasted gas it's probably worth calling ahead before you trek out.
