The Best Fast Food Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving

There's nothing not to love about Thanksgiving dinner except, of course, the time, energy, and small kitchen fires (no? Just me?) it takes to make it. And while I'd like to channel my inner Martha Stewart and whip up a food coma-inducing feast, the very thought of cooking a turkey and those required sides squashes my appetite all together. A Thanksgiving dinner of Big Macs or KFC fried chicken or Popeyes fried chicken sandwiches is admittedly tempting.
Why go through the hassle of roasting a turkey for your friends, family, and that weird loner neighbor you're obligated to invite, when you could just go to IHOP -- or Chili's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Cracker Barrel, you get it. Bring those Boston Market mashed potatoes to Aunt Karen's and pass them off as homemade, or better yet, recruit the whole gang for dinner at Denny's. Here are the best fast food chains open on November 28, along with a few casual restaurants that are open for good measure. Note: It never hurts to call ahead before you show up just to be sure.
Fast Food Chains Open on Thanksgiving
- Applebee's: Most locations are open for regular hours.
- Bob Evan's: Most locations are open for regular hours and the chain has complete feasts, to-go dinners, sides, pies, and more.
- Boston Market: Most locations are open for regular hours. They've also got that whole Home Delivery program so you can ship a fully-cooked meal straight to your door.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Most locations are open for regular hours.
- Chili's: According to the official site, they're closed. But select locations will be open (def call ahead).
- Cracker Barrel: Most locations are open for regular hours. Oh, and they've got quite the heat 'n serve meal with everything you could need for Thanksgiving dinner.
- Denny's: Most locations are open for regular hours.
- Domino's: Most locations are open for regular hours.
- Dunkin': Most locations are open for regular hours.
- IHOP: Most locations are open for regular hours.
- Jack in the Box: Most locations are open for regular hours.
- KFC: Varies location to location, but most are open for regular hours.
- Little Caesars: Most locations are open for regular hours.
- McDonald's: Varies location to location, but most are open for regular hours.
- Papa John's: Most locations are open for regular hours.
- Pizza Hut: Most locations are open for regular hours.
- Popeyes: Only select locations are open.
- Qdoba: Most locations are open for regular hours.
- Sonic Drive-In: Most locations are open for regular hours.
- Starbucks: Most locations are open for regular hours.
- Steak 'n Shake: Most locations are open for regular hours.
- Waffle House: Most locations are open for regular hours.
- Wendy's: Most locations are open for regular hours.
- White Castle: Most locations are open for regular hours.
Business hours and openings will likely vary from location to location, so it's not a bad idea to ring up your local chain and double check. I'd hate to see you schlep to Popeye's for some Thanksgiving chicken sandwiches just to discover it's closed down.
