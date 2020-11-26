These Are the Fast Food & Casual Chains Open on Thanksgiving
Everywhere that can save you when things go wrong.
A whole lot of people are gaining a new appreciation for the member of their family that usually whips up the Thanksgiving spread. With the pandemic surging, Thanksgiving isn't going to be like years past, and you might not have someone cooking for you. It's a ton of work. It's worth it, but it's a ton of work.
If you can't possibly imagine cooking a turkey, stuffing, potatoes, casserole, pie, and everything else you're used to seeing, you might want a backup plan. (Or you might need a backup plan because you're going to give T-Day dinner a shot and have little faith in your ability.) Fortunately for anyone in this situation, there are a ton of restaurants open on Thanksgiving, including major fast food and quick service chains that can have food on the table just minutes after you're done drying out that chewy husk that used to be a turkey.
Here are the fast food and quick service restaurants you'll find open on Thanksgiving. Just remember to wear a mask and be really nice to the people working on Thanksgiving during a pandemic.
Fast Food Chains Open on Thanksgiving
- Applebee's: Select locations will be open on Thanksgiving. The ones that are open might have reduced hours.
- Bob Evans: Like it is most years, Bob Evans will be open with special Thanksgiving meal options.
- Boston Market: Get all your favorite sides because Boston Market will be open.
- Cracker Barrel: Locations will be open, and they'll have extra to-go options to make sure you can get your food safely. It's the chain's busiest day of the year, according to a representative.
- Cumberland Farms: Locations will be open and offering a free coffee to anyone who passes through.
- Denny's: All locations will be open.
- Dunkin': The hours are going to vary based on the location. Check the Dunkin' mobile app to get more details about your local shop.
- IHOP: Locations across the country will be open this, a representative tells Thrillist. The hours, however, are going to vary by location. You should call ahead.
- McDonald's: The hours will vary, but a representative says that "most" McDonald's will be open over the holidays, including Thanksgiving.
- Mountain Mike's Pizza: Hours are going to vary by location, but some spots will be open.
- Popeyes: Select locations will be open. Call ahead to find out if you're indulging in a delicious Chicken Sandwich today.
- Smokey Bones: All locations are going to be open for Thanksgiving.
- Starbucks: Some locations are going to be open. You'll need to check with your local shop to see if it's slinging coffee today.
- Steak 'N Shake: Most locations will be open and operating under normal hours. Though, that "most" is doing a lot of work there. You should call ahead to be sure your local spot is part of "most."
- Waffle House: It'll be open, as you'd expect. Plus, you can get it delivered through Postmates.
- White Castle: All locations will be open and will be slinging sliders during normal hours on Thanksgiving.
Want Food Deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery offers, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.