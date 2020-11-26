These Are the Fast Food & Casual Chains Open on Thanksgiving

A whole lot of people are gaining a new appreciation for the member of their family that usually whips up the Thanksgiving spread. With the pandemic surging, Thanksgiving isn't going to be like years past, and you might not have someone cooking for you. It's a ton of work. It's worth it, but it's a ton of work.

If you can't possibly imagine cooking a turkey, stuffing, potatoes, casserole, pie, and everything else you're used to seeing, you might want a backup plan. (Or you might need a backup plan because you're going to give T-Day dinner a shot and have little faith in your ability.) Fortunately for anyone in this situation, there are a ton of restaurants open on Thanksgiving, including major fast food and quick service chains that can have food on the table just minutes after you're done drying out that chewy husk that used to be a turkey.

Here are the fast food and quick service restaurants you'll find open on Thanksgiving. Just remember to wear a mask and be really nice to the people working on Thanksgiving during a pandemic.