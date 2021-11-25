Don't Worry, Here's a List of Fast Food Chains Open This Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a major labor of love for those who task themselves with hosting. Cooking can be hard any day of the week. Then factor in a 12-pound bird, a ton of side dishes, and desserts. You’re talking about days worth of prep and cooking.There's so much space and opportunity for even the most experienced cook to mess up an ingredient or two.

So, if cooking really isn’t your thing or if you want a "plan B" just in case your turkey ends up unthawed or over cooked, we’ve got you covered. There is nothing in the holiday rulebook that says you can’t order takeout on Thanksgiving. Hell, I don’t even think there is a holiday rulebook, so go mad! These are all of the restaurants (probably) near you that are likely open on Thanksgiving (definitely call before you head out the door to be 100% sure).