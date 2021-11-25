Don't Worry, Here's a List of Fast Food Chains Open This Thanksgiving
Just in case you burn the turkey... or the house down.
Thanksgiving is a major labor of love for those who task themselves with hosting. Cooking can be hard any day of the week. Then factor in a 12-pound bird, a ton of side dishes, and desserts. You’re talking about days worth of prep and cooking.There's so much space and opportunity for even the most experienced cook to mess up an ingredient or two.
So, if cooking really isn’t your thing or if you want a "plan B" just in case your turkey ends up unthawed or over cooked, we’ve got you covered. There is nothing in the holiday rulebook that says you can’t order takeout on Thanksgiving. Hell, I don’t even think there is a holiday rulebook, so go mad! These are all of the restaurants (probably) near you that are likely open on Thanksgiving (definitely call before you head out the door to be 100% sure).
Fast Food & Other Restaurant Chains Open on Thanksgiving
- Applebee's: Select locations will be open on Thanksgiving. Locations that are open may have reduced hours. Use the store locator for contact information of a restaurant near you.
- Bob Evans: Locations will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with special Thanksgiving meal options.
- Boston Market: Sit back and let Boston Market do all the cooking for you this year. Boston Market will be open.
- Cracker Barrel: The chain has several “heat and serve” meals to help simplify your Thanksgiving. Locations will be open, with to-go and dine-in options.
- Cumberland Farms: Locations will be open, business as usual.
- Denny's: All locations will be open with family packs that can be preordered.
- Dominos: Hours may vary based on location. Call your local restaurant to get full details.
- Dunkin': The hours are going to vary based on the location. Check the Dunkin' mobile app to get more details about your local shop.
- IHOP: Locations across the country will be open. However, hours vary by location. You should call ahead.
- McDonald's: Hours will vary based on location, however, most McDonald's will be open for Thanksgiving.
- Mountain Mike's Pizza: Hours are going to vary by location, but some spots will be open.
- Papa John's: Hours vary based on location, so call ahead to check if you'll be able to fulfill your pizza craving on Turkey Day.
- Popeyes: Select locations will be open. Call a store near you for full details.
- Smokey Bones: All locations are going to be open for Thanksgiving. Fans can even pre-order a Thanksgiving family bundle that serves eight.
- Starbucks: Most locations are going to be open. To get your coffee fix, you'll need to check with your local shop.
- Steak 'N Shake: Many locations will be business as usual. However, you'll want to double check with your local location before getting ready for some steak and a shake.
- Waffle House: As always, it will be open.
- White Castle: All locations will be open and ready to sling you some sliders.