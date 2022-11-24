Here Are All The Fast Food Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving This Year
Your options aren't all that limited on Thanksgiving. Lots of spots are open.
Courtesy of Metro Diner
The list of reasons you might wish a restaurant was open on Thanksgiving is long. You might be traveling. You may not care about Thanksgiving at all. You might have burned that delicious spread you were hoping to serve.
Whatever the reason, not every restaurant is closed on Thanksgiving. Many remain open for reasons like these. To help you find that perfect spot, we've pulled together a list of the restaurants that will have all or some locations open on the holiday.
However, don't forget that it is a holiday. Be kind to the people who are laboring on Thanksgiving instead of settling down for a turkey platter themselves. A little patience (and even a tip) can go a long way to making it a good Thanksgiving for everyone.
- Applebee's: Restaurants nationwide will be open on Thanksgiving. Each location's hours might change, though. So, check your local restaurant to find out when it will be open.
- Bob Evans: Just like you'd expect from the chain, Bob Evans will be open on Thanksgiving.
- Boston Market: It will be open, as it is most years. Boston Market will also have a special Thanksgiving fare available.
- Carl's Jr.: Corporate-owned locations are open until 11 am on Thanksgiving. Check the chain's website for the hours at all other stores.
- Cracker Barrel: Hours may vary, but Cracker Barrel locations will be open on Thanksgiving.
- Domino's: Some locations will be open, but each store is making that decision independently.
- Dunkin': Hours will vary by location, but a representative tells Thrillist that many will be open for the holiday. Check the Dunkin' mobile app to find hours for your local store.
- Hardee's: Corporate-owned locations are open until 11 am on Thanksgiving. Check the chain's website for the hours at all other stores.
- IHOP: The pancake house will be open on Thanksgiving, but the hours might be slightly different than usual.
- McDonald's: Hours will vary by location, but a representative tells Thrillist that "most" are open on the holiday. The store locator tool will let you know the details about your favorite stores.
- Metro Diner: All locations are open on Thanksgiving until 2:30 pm local time.
- Papa John's: Select locations will be open. Hours for each store are listed on the Papa John's website.
- Popeyes: Some locations will be open, and some will be closed. You have to check with your local shop to find out.
- Starbucks: Store hours will vary by location.
- Taco Bell: Hours may vary, but some locations will be open on Thanksgiving.
- Wendy's: Many locations plan on being open, but not all of them. The chain's location finder will have information on which stores are serving on Thanksgiving.
- White Castle: Locations will be open, but only until 3 pm.
- Zaxby's: Many of its locations are open, but not all of them. Check your local shop's hours to get the details.
Dustin Nelson is a Senior Staff Writer at Thrillist. Follow Dustin on Twitter.