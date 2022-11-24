Here Are All The Fast Food Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving This Year

The list of reasons you might wish a restaurant was open on Thanksgiving is long. You might be traveling. You may not care about Thanksgiving at all. You might have burned that delicious spread you were hoping to serve.

Whatever the reason, not every restaurant is closed on Thanksgiving. Many remain open for reasons like these. To help you find that perfect spot, we've pulled together a list of the restaurants that will have all or some locations open on the holiday.

However, don't forget that it is a holiday. Be kind to the people who are laboring on Thanksgiving instead of settling down for a turkey platter themselves. A little patience (and even a tip) can go a long way to making it a good Thanksgiving for everyone.