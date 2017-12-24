The Best Chain Restaurants & Stores Open on Christmas Day

Whether or not you plan to spend the day in pajamas while intermittently napping and opening presents on Christmas Day, it's still nice to know where to go if you run desperately low on egg nog or need to pick up some extremely last-minute gifts. For folks who don't celebrate, it's even nicer to know what options are open when almost everything else in town closes down.
To keep everyone up to speed, we've rounded up a list of national fast food chains, stores, and movie theaters that will be open at least for a little while on December 25.
Fast Food Open on Christmas
- Boston Market: Most locations open from noon to 6pm.
- Panda Express: Most locations open 11am to 10pm.
- Starbucks: Most locations open with limited hours (6am to 4pm) -- call your local cafe for specifics.
- Domino's: Select locations will be open limited hours -- call your nearest location for specifics.
- Dunkin' Donuts: Most locations open, but worth calling ahead.
- Del Taco: Select locations will be open regular hours.
- McDonald's: Many will be open limited hours, but check ahead with your nearest location.
- Wendy's: Select locations may be open limited, but check first.
- Arby's: Select locations will be open limited hours.
- Burger King: Select locations will be open limited hours.
- Five Guys: Select locations may be open limited hours.
Convenience Stores & Pharmacies Open on Christmas
- 7/11: Most locations open 24/7.
- Casey's: Most locations open with limited hours.
- Circle K: Most locations open 24/7
- Cumberland Farms: Most locations open 24/7.
- CVS: Most locations open 8am to 9pm.
- Family Dollar: Select locations open with limited hours.
- Walgreen's/Duane Reade: Many locations will remain open 24/7, most others from 8am to 6pm.
- Rite-Aid: Most locations open 24/7.
- Sheetz: Most locations open 24/7.
- Wawa: Most locations open 24/7.
Grocery Stores Open on Christmas
- Albertson's: Most locations open 8am to 4pm.
- H-Mart: Most locations open limited hours.
- Giant: Most locations open 8am to 5pm.
- Safeway: Select locations will be open limited hours, so call ahead.
- Vons: Many locations open 7am to 7pm.
Movie Theaters Open on Christmas
Historically, lots of big and buzzworthy movies come out on Christmas Day, and movie theaters aren't about to shoo away customers. Most if not all major movie theater chains like Alamo Drafthouse, AMC, Landmark, Regal, and others will be open and operating on a regular viewing schedule. Same goes for many independent screens across the country. Of course, you'll want to consult your local options, and purchase tickets ahead of time if possible, since a trip to the movies on Christmas is a big traditional for lots and lots of people.
In many cases, hours will vary widely from location to location, so to spare any potentially wasted gas it's wise to call ahead before heading out.
