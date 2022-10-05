Voting Is Now Open to Crown 2022's Fat Bear Week Champion

Bears need to eat a lot before winter, to bulk up before the winter hibernation. Some of the world's largest brown bears live at Brooks River in Katmai National Park, Alaska and thanks to Explore.org the public gets to crown the fattest bear each year in a tradition lovingly known as Fat Bear Week. Between now and October 11, you can participate in voting, which means getting to look at photos of skinny bears becoming plump and prepared for the cold.

Right now, you can vote for the first and second matches available. Below is a bracket that will show which bears are advancing and which bears haven’t received enough votes. It's like American Idol, but way, way, way, cooler.