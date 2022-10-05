Voting Is Now Open to Crown 2022's Fat Bear Week Champion
These big-bodied bears are bulking up to keep warm this winter, much to the joy of everyone else.
Bears need to eat a lot before winter, to bulk up before the winter hibernation. Some of the world's largest brown bears live at Brooks River in Katmai National Park, Alaska and thanks to Explore.org the public gets to crown the fattest bear each year in a tradition lovingly known as Fat Bear Week. Between now and October 11, you can participate in voting, which means getting to look at photos of skinny bears becoming plump and prepared for the cold.
Right now, you can vote for the first and second matches available. Below is a bracket that will show which bears are advancing and which bears haven’t received enough votes. It's like American Idol, but way, way, way, cooler.
If you want to make an informed decision about your vote, and not just base it all on appearances (this isn't the first televised presidential debate after all), you can check out the profiles of each bear. There's Otis, Divot, Holly, and a whole host of other contestants that are sure to warm your heart. You can also check out champions from previous years. Spoiler alert: Otis, a 25-year-old brown bear, has won this competition a lot in the last eight years, and he is actually this year's defending champion after defeating Walker last year.
Head to Explore.org to cast your vote and even check out the park's brown bear live cam to see if you can catch live footage of one of this year's contenders.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.