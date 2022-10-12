Fat Bear Week Has Crowned a Furry, 1,400-Pound Champion

Fat Bear Week has come to a close, and a winner has finally been crowned. Each year, chronically online folks around the country vote on which bear in Katmai National Park they think has gained the most weight. And just to clarify, we're talking about the animals here, not the gay icons with a penchant for leather.

On Tuesday night, bear number 747 was crowned the fattest champion. This is the second time 747 has taken home the gold. He received his first Fat Bear title in 2020. This year, he beat out a young adult female bear, number 901, by more than 10,000 votes, according to BuzzFeed News.

Bear 747 was first spotted and identified in 2004. The bear, which ironically enough shares the same number as a massive commercial aircraft, is a large adult male described by event organizers as a nearly one-ton veteran.

In fact, 747 might just be one of the largest brown bears on Earth, according to Fat Bear Week. His weight clocks in at an astounding 1,400 pounds.