Everywhere You Can Get Free Food for Father's Day

Welcome to Father's Day, our solar system's gas giant. It's the planet where all the ugly ties, golf balls, and cringe-worthy dad jokes are born.
Fortunately, for every "World's Best Dad" coffee mug delivered on Father's Day, there's a free food deal out there with Dad's name on it. He'll be able to bury his disappointment about that impersonal gift in big ol' sundae. Here are all the best food deals for dads on the day made for them.
Lovers Are Making the Pilgrimage to Kiss In This Hidden Alleyway
Free Food for Father's Day
Wienerschnitzel
The deal: The home of weenies is dishing up free old-fashioned sundaes in honor of Father's Day. The sundaes are Tastee Freeze soft-serve ice cream doused in hot fudge, chocolate, strawberry, or caramel and topped with whipped cream and a cherry. Bring in your kids or show a photo at the counter to prove your dad-ness.
When: June 17
TCBY
The deal: Take dear ol' dad to TCBY, and he'll get six ounces of frozen yogurt on the house.
When: June 17
PDQ
The deal: Dads eat free when someone else in your party purchases any meal, bowl, or salad.
When: June 17
Bruegger's Bagels
The deal: Dads get a free sandwich with the purchase of another sandwich.
When: June 17
Beef O'Brady's
The deal: Dads eat free with the purchase of a meal of equal or lesser value.
When: June 17
El Fenix
The deal: Your pa (or you, if you're a pa) gets a free appetizer (any item up to $6.99). That includes Chile Con Queso, Fire-Roasted Queso, or Guacamole.
When: June 17
Pizza Inn
The deal: If you're a Pizza Inn Rewards member, dear ol' dad gets a free adult buffet with the purchase of another adult buffet. It's limited to one freebie per group.
When: June 17
Snuffer's
The deal: You're getting a buy-one-get-one-free deal on sandwiches and burgers with the purchase of two drinks.
When: June 17
Food Deals for Father's Day
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: Download the BR app and get $1 off a medium Cappuccino Blast or any fresh-packed ice cream.
When: Through June 17
Minibar Delivery
The deal: Drop the code "FATHERSDAY" and get $20 off your first purchase of at least $40 from the booze delivery service.
When: June 17
Coolhaus
The deal: Take $1 off all Boozy Flavor scoops when you order in-store.
When: June 17
Red Lobster
The deal: If the dad needs a little lobster, get him a gift card. For every $75 you drop, you'll get two bonus gift cards good for $10 off a meal or a free appetizer. The bonuses are good between July and September.
When: Through July 1
Mrs. Fields
The deal: Get 25% off orders when shopping online on Father's Day.
When: June 17
Ruth's Chris
The deal: Dads dining at Ruth's Chris will get a $25 dining card valid through August 31.
When: June 16 & 17
Other Father's Day Deals
Fudgie the Whale Beer
The deal: Carvel and Captain Lawrence Brewery are celebrating Father's Day with all your favorites. The Elmsford brewery will have free Carvel treats and is brewing a special Father's Day stout based on Carvel's iconic Fudgie the Whale. The beer is called Fudgie the Beer.
When: June 16, 1-4pm
The Passport Program
The deal: The Passport Program's books are loaded with two-for-one deals on drinks in your neighborhood. The $20 book is now available in Boulder, Colorado Springs, Denver, Fort Collins, Kansas City, Minneapolis, St. Louis, and Washington DC.
When: Ongoing
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.