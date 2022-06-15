Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Father's Day

Courtesy of Pluckers Wing Bar

Oh, no! Father’s Day is June 19, and you’ve totally forgotten to get your father a damn thing. And the stores! The stores are all out of ugly ties and golf balls! There’s a three-day waiting period before a customized novelty apron could be ready. What are you going to do? What are you going to do? You’re going to take your dad out for a spot of food. There are restaurants all over the country that are offering deals on meals and gift cards to coax through their doors. You’re going to find deals at Wendy's, Smashburger, California Pizza Kitchen, PDQ, and many other restaurants. So, here are the best food deals you’ll find on Father’s Day this year.

Free Food on Father's Day Wendy's

The deal: If you're new to the Wendy's mobile app and rewards program, you can get a free 10-piece order of Nuggets with any purchase. (Plus, you'll get 150 points for your first purchase, which is enough for a free Frosty.)

When: Through July 3 McDonald's

The deal: Grab a free Happy Meal with any order of at least $15 through Grubhub.

When: Through June 30 Fazoli's

The deal: The code "FATHER" will land you a free order of five boneless wings when you spend at least $10 in the mobile app.

When: Through June 19 PDQ

The deal: Get a free sub for your pa with the purchase of any meal.

When: June 19 California Pizza Kitchen

The deal: Order a pizza, pasta, or salad for dine-in or take-out to get a free one on your next visit.

When: June 18-19 Pluckers Wing Bar

The deal: Dads get a free meal at the 31 Pluckers locations across Texas and Louisiana.

When: June 19

Courtesy of McDonald's

Food Deals on Father's Day Wendy's

The deal: Buy a Made to Crave burger or chicken sandwich and get the second one for just $1.

When: Through June 30 Smashburger

The deal: Nab four single burgers for $20. Use the code "FATHERSDAY" online or through the app.

When: June 17-19 Pollo Campero

The deal: Trim $5 off a $25 order for Father's Day. Use the code "BESTDAD."

When: Through June 19 Insomnia Cookies

The deal: For the entire month, you can take $2 off any of its 'wich products. It's cookie time.

When: Through June 30 Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt

The deal: Orange Leaf Rewards members can get a $5 fill-a-cup in-store.

When: June 19 Red Mango

The deal: Dads can grab a free six-ounce yogurt ins-tore if they're a Club Mango Rewards member.

When: June 19 Smoothie Factory

The deal: Take $4 off smoothies if you're a Factory Rewards member and are ordering in-store.

When: June 19 Grimaldi's Pizzeria

The deal: Grab an 18-inch traditional Cheese Pizza, a bottle of Tribute Red Wine, and a house or Caesar salad for $49. This one isn't available at shops in New York, New Jersey, or Alabama.

When: June 13-19 Peter Piper's Pizza

The deal: Grab two large one-topping pizzas for $24.

When: Through July 24 Wendy's

The deal: Take $2 off any breakfast combo or premium lunch or dinner combo through the mobile app.

When: Through July 3 Wendy's

The deal: Take $3 off any order of at least $15 through mobile app. Or you can take $4 off any order of at least $20.

When: Through July 3

Courtesy of Smashburger

Gift Card Deals for Father's Day The Cheesecake Factory and Grand Lux Cafe

The deal: Get a free $25 gift card when you buy $100 in gift cards.

When: Through June 19 Carrabba's Italian Grill

The deal: Spend $50 on a gift card to get a $10 bonus card in return.

When: Purchase through June 19 McAlister's Deli

The deal: You'll grab a $5 gift card when you spend $25 on gift cards.

When: Through June 19 Schlotzsky's

The deal: Grab a free $5 gift when you buy a $25 gift card.

When: Through June 20 Moe's Southwest Grill

The deal: Get a free $5 gift card when you spend $25 on gift cards.

When: Through June 19 California Pizza Kitchen

The deal: Spend $50 on digital gift cards and get a $10 bonus card.

When: Through July 10 North Italia

The deal: Spend $100 on gift cards to get a $20 bonus card that is redeemable from June 20 to July 20.

When: Through June 19 Bonefish Grill

The deal: Get a free $10 gift card when you spend at least $50 on a gift card. The bonus card can be used from June 21 to August 21.

When: Purchase through June 19

Photo courtesy of XeNIA

Local Deals on Father's Day XENiA - Culver City, California

The deal: Get free delivery around Father's Day with the code "FATHERS."

When: June 13-20