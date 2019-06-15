Everywhere You Can Get Free Food for Father's Day

It's boom times for golf balls, discount ties, and, let's say, beef jerky. That's because Sunday, June 16, is Father's Day, the time of year where you get the old man a gift that says I only half pay attention when you talk about your interests.
Even if you're doing the ol' golf balls and neckties routine for Father's Day, you can still take your dad (or other parent figure) out for some quality grub. There are tons of restaurants across the country offering free food and discounts in honor of the holiday. That includes many local restaurants as well as national chains like Hooters, TCBY, Bruegger's Bagels, and more.
Take a look at our running full list of freebies and discounts available below.
Free Food for Father's Day
TCBY
The deal: Father is getting his first six ounces of frozen yogurt for free on Father's Day.
When: June 16
Bruegger's Bagels
The deal: BOGO bagel sandwiches all day for your pop.
When: June 16
Firehouse Subs
The deal: Grab a free medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips, and a drink at all locations in the US and Canada.
When: June 16
Tastee Freez
The deal: Show proof of your "dad-ship' and you're getting set up with a free Old Fashioned Sundae.
When: June 16
Hooters
The deal: Order any 10 wings at participating locations and get 10 free boneless wings.
When: June 16
Hurricane Grill & Wings
The deal: Hurricane has got BOGO entrées when you're dining in on Father's Day.
When: June 16
Ike's Love & Sandwiches
The deal: Use a coupon that will be posted to Ike's Instagram page to get a BOGO deal on any sandwich. It's for Father's Day but doesn't say you have to be a dad to redeem.
When: June 13-16
Fresh Brothers
The deal: Use the code "DAD" to get a BOGO deal on one-topping medium pizzas.
When: June 16
Snuffer's
The deal: They're offering BOGO burgers and sandwiches with the purchase of two drinks.
When: June 16
Buffalo's Café
The deal: Dear ol' Dad's entrée is going to be on the house with the purchase of another entrée.
When: June 16
The Pie Hole
The deal: Dads are getting hooked up. Stop in for a free 12-ounce Slice Cream Shake. Dad's choice on the flavor and you don't even have to find a pun for the flavor you're looking for.
When: June 16
Food Deals for Father's Day
Jet's Pizza
The deal: Grab a small Meaty pizza for $7.99 with the code "DAD."
When: June 16
Mrs. Fields
The deal: You'll find up to 25% off select Father's Day gifts in the cookie shop's online store.
When: June 8-16
Freebird's World Burrito
The deal: Everyone can get in on this deal. Anyone can get a free upsize on any burrito.
When: June 16
Casa Ole
The deal: Participating locations will be offering $1 house margaritas with the purchase of an entrée.
When: June 14-16
El Fenix
The deal: Bud Light and Dos Equis drafts will be just a buck all day.
When: June 16
Cicis
The deal: Pick any three items from a select menu and each item is $3.99. The menu includes a medium one-topping pizza, 24-count Cheesy Bread, 20-count cinnamon rolls, or a 24-pack of brownies.
When: June 16
Northern Brewer
The deal: Get a free Father's Day glass with the purchase of a limited edition one-gallon shandy kit. (Seriously, you should give shandy and radlers another chance.)
When: June 16
Waitr and Bite Squad
The deal: Use the code "DADBOD" to get free delivery for Father's Day.
When: June 13-16
El Pollo Loco
The deal: Drop in for the "special familia deal." For $20 you get a 12-piece Fire-Grilled Familia Dinner with this coupon. In addition to the chicken, the meal comes with three large sides, and tortillas and chips.
When: June 14-16
Giordano's
The deal: Every location will be offering half-off beer with the code "413-591-011."
When: June 16
Hooters
The deal: Buy a $25 Hooters gift card to get a $5 gift card for free. They're calling the bonus cash Dad's Bonus Bucks. You can redeem those Bonus Bucks any time between June 17 and July 31 at participating locations.
When: Buy on June 16
Carvel
The deal: On Father's Day, you can get your old man a free limited edition Fudgie the Whale hat with the purchase of a Fudgie the Whale cake. The purchase must be made in-store. Bonus: They're also bringing back the Fudgie the Whale beer made in collaboration with Captain Lawrence Brewing.
When: June 16
Illy
The deal: You can get a free coffee machine with the purchase of two cases of coffee. You'll get your choice of the Y3.2 or Y5 Espresso and Coffee machine.
When: June 16
Local Food Deals for Father's Day
Gallery Food Hall - Santa Monica, California
The deal: Dads can get a $1 beer with a purchase of $15 or more at Azule Taqueria, STRFSH, or Paperboy Pizza.
When: June 16
Lulu's Bait Shack - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
The deal: Get dad a burger and he's getting a free 14-ounce domestic beer. Boom.
When: June 16
Pinstripes - Fort Worth, Texas
The deal: To celebrate its one-year anniversary in Fort Worth, Pinstripes is offering a $1 glass of wine or a $1 scoop of gelato. You can only get one or the other, though.
When: Through June 30
Remington's - Chicago, Illinois
The deal: Dad is getting a complimentary bottle of BBQ sauce. Weird? Sure. A good thing? Unquestionably.
When: June 16
Smoke Daddy - Chicago, Illinois
The deal: Just like Remington's, Dad is getting set up with a free bottle of BBQ sauce.
When: June 16
Tuco and Blondie - Chicago, Illinois
The deal: Dad's are getting a complimentary Tecate. It's a nice day to be a dad.
When: June 16
Village Burger Bar - Dallas, Allen, & Plano Texas
The deal: Dad can grab a free PBR can or Lone Star on draft for Father's Day.
When: June 16
Other Food Deals Available on Father's Day
Chuck E Cheese
The deal: The ol' mouse is serving up a BOGO offer on large pizzas in honor of Best Friend's Day.
When: June 8-30
Chili's
The deal: The chain's Margarita of the Month is the Stay-Cay 'Rita. It includes 1800 Reposado Tequila, sour, Monin coconut puree, pineapple juice, and Grenadine. It'll be just $5 all month.
When: Through June 30
Olive Garden
The deal: The restaurant has brought back its buy-one-take-one offer. Buy an entrée that starts at $12.99 and you'll get an entrée to take home for free. The take-home options include Fettuccine Alfredo, Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Five Cheese Ziti al Forno, and Cheese Ravioli.
When: Through July 29
Burger King
The deal: The King is offering a few Whopper meal options. Get a $4 Whopper Jr. meal, a $5 Whopper meal, or a $6 Double Whopper meal. The meal comes with a drink and your choice of fries or onion rings.
When: Ongoing
Ono Hawaiian BBQ
The deal: Buy $30 or more in gift cards to get a bonus card worth $10 for free. The bonus card will be valid June 18 through August 21.
When: Through June 17
Firehouse Subs
The deal: When you order catering from Firehouse and get two deluxe platters, you'll get a free cookie platter for your troubles.
When: Through June 16
Bojangles
The deal: Swing by to grab a 32-ounce cup of Legendary Ice Tea for a buck. They'll be celebrating National Iced Tea for quite a while at Bojangles.
When: June 10 - late July
Uno Pizzeria & Grill
The deal: The pizza shop has extended its margarita promo. Grab a Sauza margarita for just $2 every day.
When: Ongoing
Instacart
The deal: Instacart has a couple of deals on sweets. Order through Instacart, and you can get $1.50 off three pints of Ben & Jerry's ice cream. Or you can get the same off two pints of select Talenti ice cream.
When: Valid until June 30
