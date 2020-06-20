News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food Today for Father's Day There are deals all over for Father's Day, from local restaurants and national chains.

Shutterstock.com

There's ever a bad time to be appreciative. However, it may be an especially good time to be appreciative of anyone who has passed you wisdom. If that person is a father figure, well, Father's Day arrives on June 21. This year, instead of getting dad an apron, golf balls, or a tie, get them some good food and quality company. Many states still have restrictions on dining inside, and even if your state isn't imposing restrictions, you may not want to be in contact with a roomful of strangers. Nonetheless, there are plenty of options for curbside pickup and delivery. (If you're looking to support your local restaurant, it's generally best to order from them directly rather than through a third-party app.) Moreover, you're going to find that there are loads of restaurants both local and national that are offering deals in honor of Father's Day. Some are offing low-cost eats, while others are offering family meal packs. Take a look below to find offers from Boston Market, Popeyes, Mrs. Fields, and many other locations.

Thrillist TV Food & Drink Send Foodz: David’s Favorite Things

Courtesy of Ike's Love and Sandwiches

Food Deals for Father's Day Smashburger

The deal: For Father's Day you can grab the huge new Smoked Bacon Brisket Burger for just $5.

When: June 21 Boston Market

The deal: Take $5 off any Family Meal when you use a coupon available at BostonMarket.com.

When: June 19-21 Drizly

The deal: For Father's Day, the alcohol delivery service is offering $5 off an order or free delivery with the code "HAPPYFATHERSDAY5."

When: Through June 21 Mrs. Fields

The deal: Get 15% off your Father's Day order with the code "FATHER."

When: Through June 30 Chili's

The deal: For Father's Day, the chain's 6-ounce Sirloin and the Chicken Fajitas have been added to the three for $10 deal. That includes an entrée, starter, and a non-alcoholic beverage.

When: Through June 21 Grimaldi's

The deal: The coal-fired pizza restaurant is slinging a family meal deal for Father's Day. Drop $40 to get an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, a large house or Caesar salad, and a bottle of Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon.

When: Through June 21 Pollo Campero

The deal: The company started in Guatemala, so it's going to celebrate Father's Day in Central America (June 17) and Father's Day in the US (June 21). You can get $5 off an online order of at least $25 with the code "5FORDAD."

When: Through June 21 Firehouse Subs

The deal: The Family Meal Deal (three subs, three bags of chips, and three cookies for $24) will earn loyalty members triple points over Father's Day weekend.

When: June 19-21 Fogo de Chão

The deal: Grab a dining card good for a free Full Churrasco experience with the purchase of any Fogo Experience package over the weekend.

When: Through June 21 Juice It Up

The deal: If you're a Juice It Up! Rewards Member you'll automatically find a coupon in your account for a free $3 Medium Classic Smoothie of your choice.

When: June 21, 3-5pm El Pollo Loco

The deal: Nominate a deserving dad to win an Imperial Grill or one-on-one virtual grilling lesson. They'll also be giving away a ton of other prizes to dads.

When: Through June 21 Insomnia Cookies

The deal: Get 20% off any cookie cake in recognition of Father's Day. Just tell them you know the code "DADJOKES" and they'll let you in on the deal.

When: June 18-22, 3am Outer Aisle

The deal: The health-conscious bread alternative company is offering 15% off your enter order and free shipping on orders over $75 in recognition of Father's Day. Just use the code "DADJOKE."

When: Through June 21

Gift Card Deals for Father's Day BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

The deal: Buy a $50 gift card and take home a bonus $10 gift card.

When: Through June 21 California Pizza Kitchen

The deal: You're taking home a $10 bonus e-card when you buy a $50 gift card.

When: Through June 21 Olive Garden

The deal: Grab a free $10 gift card for every $50 card you purchase.

When: Through June 21 Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

The deal: Take home a bonus $5 gift card for every $25 in e-gift cards you buy from Cheddar's.

When: Through June 21 Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

The deal: There's a Surf & Turf option available for Father's Day that will get you ribeye and cold water lobster tail for $59. Plus, dads ordering this will get a gift card for a future visit. They'll get a $10 card with any takeout or delivery order and $25 for in-restaurant orders.

When: Through June 21 Fogo de Chão

The deal: Grab a dining card good for a free Full Churrasco experience with the purchase of any Fogo Experience package over the weekend.

When: Through June 21 Bonefish Grill

The deal: Buy $50 in gift cards and you'll get set up with a bonus $10 card that's valid through December 31.

When: Through June 21

Courtesy of The Goods Mart

Local Food Deals for Father's Day The Goods Mart - New York City, New York

The deal: Get a $1 Kelvin Slush organic slushie. All of the proceeds are going to go to The Okra Project and to Black Women's Blueprint. If you're out at a protest, you can also DM the shop about its protest snack boxes that are being made available for free.

When: Through July 4