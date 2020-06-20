Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food Today for Father's Day
There are deals all over for Father's Day, from local restaurants and national chains.
There's ever a bad time to be appreciative. However, it may be an especially good time to be appreciative of anyone who has passed you wisdom. If that person is a father figure, well, Father's Day arrives on June 21.
This year, instead of getting dad an apron, golf balls, or a tie, get them some good food and quality company. Many states still have restrictions on dining inside, and even if your state isn't imposing restrictions, you may not want to be in contact with a roomful of strangers. Nonetheless, there are plenty of options for curbside pickup and delivery. (If you're looking to support your local restaurant, it's generally best to order from them directly rather than through a third-party app.) Moreover, you're going to find that there are loads of restaurants both local and national that are offering deals in honor of Father's Day. Some are offing low-cost eats, while others are offering family meal packs. Take a look below to find offers from Boston Market, Popeyes, Mrs. Fields, and many other locations.
Free Food for Father's Day
Boston Market
The deal: If you've never signed up, now is the time to sign up for Boston Market's Rotisserie Rewards program. If you're joining for the first time, you'll get a coupon for a complimentary individual meal. You'll get either a 1/4 white or three-piece dark rotisserie chicken meal.
When: Through June 24
McAlister's Deli
The deal: Order an entrée to get set up with a free nacho basket at participating locations with the code "NACHOS4DAD."
When: June 21
Corner Bakery Cafe
The deal: It's BOGO entrées all day. Buy one adult entrée and you'll get another gratis.
When: June 21
Bruegger's Bagels
The deal: Grab a free hash brown for Father's Day if you're an Inner Circle Member.
When: June 21
El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant
The deal: Dads who order an entrée can snag a free order of cheese dip or bean dip.
When: June 21
Ike's Love & Sandwiches
The deal: Order in-store takeout to get BOGO sandwiches.
When: June 21
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
The deal: Buy a regular size or larger drink and you'll get a free one for dad when you order takeout through the mobile app, or drive-thru.
When: June 21, 2pm-close
Smoothie King
The deal: To celebrate National Smoothie Day, Healthy Rewards members will get a delayed gratification BOGO deal. Buy a 20-ounce smoothie on June 21 to get a coupon for a free one in-store or online anytime from June 22-25.
When: Purchase on June 21
Kolache Factory
The deal: Buy three kolaches and get three for free using a coupon that will be posted to the chain's social media pages on Sunday.
When: June 21
McAlister's Deli
The deal: Buy a tea through the McAlister's Deli app and you'll get to gift a tea to someone else. Each time you buy one, you'll get a unique code for a free tea that you can gift to anyone you'd like.
When: Through June 22
Burger King
The deal: You can get BK's new Impossible Croissan'wich for free through the mobile app when you make a purchase of at least $1.
When: June 30 or until 100,000 are given away
Popeyes
The deal: Place your first order through the Popeyes site or mobile app and you'll be able to tag a free Classic Chicken Sandwich or Spicy Chicken Sandwich onto an order as long as you hit the $15 minimum.
When: Through June 29
Wendy's
The deal: Use the chain's mobile app to get a free Spicy Chicken Sandwich with any purchase at all.
When: Through July 5
Food Deals for Father's Day
Smashburger
The deal: For Father's Day you can grab the huge new Smoked Bacon Brisket Burger for just $5.
When: June 21
Boston Market
The deal: Take $5 off any Family Meal when you use a coupon available at BostonMarket.com.
When: June 19-21
Drizly
The deal: For Father's Day, the alcohol delivery service is offering $5 off an order or free delivery with the code "HAPPYFATHERSDAY5."
When: Through June 21
Mrs. Fields
The deal: Get 15% off your Father's Day order with the code "FATHER."
When: Through June 30
Chili's
The deal: For Father's Day, the chain's 6-ounce Sirloin and the Chicken Fajitas have been added to the three for $10 deal. That includes an entrée, starter, and a non-alcoholic beverage.
When: Through June 21
Grimaldi's
The deal: The coal-fired pizza restaurant is slinging a family meal deal for Father's Day. Drop $40 to get an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, a large house or Caesar salad, and a bottle of Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon.
When: Through June 21
Pollo Campero
The deal: The company started in Guatemala, so it's going to celebrate Father's Day in Central America (June 17) and Father's Day in the US (June 21). You can get $5 off an online order of at least $25 with the code "5FORDAD."
When: Through June 21
Firehouse Subs
The deal: The Family Meal Deal (three subs, three bags of chips, and three cookies for $24) will earn loyalty members triple points over Father's Day weekend.
When: June 19-21
Fogo de Chão
The deal: Grab a dining card good for a free Full Churrasco experience with the purchase of any Fogo Experience package over the weekend.
Juice It Up
The deal: If you're a Juice It Up! Rewards Member you'll automatically find a coupon in your account for a free $3 Medium Classic Smoothie of your choice.
When: June 21, 3-5pm
El Pollo Loco
The deal: Nominate a deserving dad to win an Imperial Grill or one-on-one virtual grilling lesson. They'll also be giving away a ton of other prizes to dads.
When: Through June 21
Insomnia Cookies
The deal: Get 20% off any cookie cake in recognition of Father's Day. Just tell them you know the code "DADJOKES" and they'll let you in on the deal.
When: June 18-22, 3am
Outer Aisle
The deal: The health-conscious bread alternative company is offering 15% off your enter order and free shipping on orders over $75 in recognition of Father's Day. Just use the code "DADJOKE."
When: Through June 21
Gift Card Deals for Father's Day
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Buy a $50 gift card and take home a bonus $10 gift card.
When: Through June 21
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: You're taking home a $10 bonus e-card when you buy a $50 gift card.
When: Through June 21
Olive Garden
The deal: Grab a free $10 gift card for every $50 card you purchase.
When: Through June 21
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
The deal: Take home a bonus $5 gift card for every $25 in e-gift cards you buy from Cheddar's.
When: Through June 21
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse
The deal: There's a Surf & Turf option available for Father's Day that will get you ribeye and cold water lobster tail for $59. Plus, dads ordering this will get a gift card for a future visit. They'll get a $10 card with any takeout or delivery order and $25 for in-restaurant orders.
When: Through June 21
Bonefish Grill
The deal: Buy $50 in gift cards and you'll get set up with a bonus $10 card that's valid through December 31.
When: Through June 21
Local Food Deals for Father's Day
The Goods Mart - New York City, New York
The deal: Get a $1 Kelvin Slush organic slushie. All of the proceeds are going to go to The Okra Project and to Black Women's Blueprint. If you're out at a protest, you can also DM the shop about its protest snack boxes that are being made available for free.
When: Through July 4
Other Food Deals for Father's Day
Burger King
The deal: Use the BK app to get a free Whopper with a $1 purchase if you're new to the app. You can also get a free cheeseburger with any purchase, and you don't have to be new to the app.
When: Through June 30
Red Lobster
The deal: Order one Coconut Shrimp appetizer, and you're getting a second order gratis.
When: Through June 30
Burger King
The deal: Make any purchase through the BK app, and you'll get a free Kids Meal when you order through the app.
When: Through June 30
Steak 'n Shake
The deal: Everyone -- yes, that includes you -- is getting a free order of fries at Steak 'n Shake. You'll have to go through the drive-thru, but there's no minimum order. It's open to anyone, at any time as a part of a program called "We're All Essential."
When: Ongoing
Jimmy John's
The deal: The sandwich shop announced its Freaky Fast Rewards program is going national on December 9. To celebrate, after your first order through the app, you'll be rewarded with a free eight-inch sandwich.
When: Ongoing
Cousins Subs
The deal: You can get a free seven-and-a-half-inch sub when you sign up for Cousins Club. Plus, if you're a Cousins Club member and place an online order, you'll get double points.
When: Ongoing
Del Taco
The deal: The code "DELTACONOW" will get you free delivery with no minimum order through Postmates.
When: Ongoing
Subway
The deal: Use the promo code "SUBWAYNOW" and you'll get free delivery from any service that delivers Subway.
When: Ongoing
Burger King
The deal: You can grab eight chicken nuggets for a buck. That'll also apply to the Spicy Chicken Nuggets that the chain just brought back.
When: For a limited time
Taco Bell
The deal: On March 28, the bean-slinging chain announced that it will expand its free delivery option through Grubhub. You can get free delivery on any delivery order of at least $12.
When: Ongoing
Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern
The deal: Kids can grab a book tracker to participate in the restaurant's Bucketeer Bookworms program. After every five books they read, they'll get a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entrée.
When: Ongoing
Halo Burger
The deal: Nab a free QP Burger after your first loyalty visit to the burger chain.
When: Ongoing
Pizza Hut
The deal: For a limited time, you can get a Meat Lover's Pizza for just $10. That's 30% off the usual price.
When: Ongoing
Village Burger Bar
The deal: Burgers are just $5.99 all day when you swing in for takeout or curbside pickup.
When: Ongoing
Miguel's Jr.
The deal: Order through Uber Eats for free delivery. New DoorDash customers can get free delivery with a $15 minimum order. Additionally, if you order through Grubhub, you can get $5 off orders placed from 11am to 7pm.
When: Ongoing
Uberrito
The deal: The chain is running a "$5 chicken for pick-up" deal as well as offering a $0.99 kid meal with the purchase of an entrée.
When: Ongoing
Casa Olé
The deal: Order an entrée and it'll cost you just $0.99 to add a kid meal to your tab. Also, the restaurant is offering double points every day on all pick-up orders.
When: Ongoing
Qdoba
The deal: The new Burrito Meal Deal will land you a burrito, tortilla chips, salsa, and a dessert for $9.95.
When: Ongoing
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop
The deal: Nab a free grilled cheese sandwich for kids when you buy an entrée and get it delivered.
When: Ongoing
B.GOOD
The deal: The restaurant has expanded its usual kid meal deal. Kids can eat free every day of the week with the purchase of one adult entrée. In fact, you can get two free kid meals for every adult meal purchase.
When: Ongoing
Chuck E Cheese
The deal: The pizza mouse is rolling out a new $5 and $3 menu for carryout and delivery. You can get a large cheese pizza, cheesy bread, or garden salad for $5. There's also unicorn churros, mozzarella sticks, and pretzel bites for $3.
When: Ongoing
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Place an order of $9.95 or more and get a free Pizzokie -- that's a portmanteau of pizza and cookie -- when you use the code "PIZOOKIE."
When: Ongoing
McDonald's
The deal: Use the McDonald's mobile app to get a 99-cent hot or iced coffee once a day.
When: Through June 28
Applebee's
The deal: Order through the mobile app or the Applebee's website to get free delivery with no minimum purchase required.
When: Through June 20
Penn Station East Coast Subs
The deal: Order a sub online and you'll get a free small sub with the code "PSBOGO."
When: Ongoing
Ike's Love & Sandwiches
The deal: Place a catering order for at least $100, and you'll get $20 off your order.
When: Through June 30
Smoothie King
The deal: The home of smoothie royalty is joining DoorDash. To celebrate, you get $0 delivery fees on your first order through DoorDash on orders of at least $15. Additionally, if you subscribe to DashPass, Smoothie King will now have $0 delivery fees through the program.
When: Through June 29
