Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Father's Day This Year
From local restaurants to national chains, there are plenty of food deals for Father's Day.
Men are generally simple creatures. Your dad or partner likely doesn't need anything expensive or flashy to make him feel appreciated on Father's Day.
You've heard the old adage: The way to a man's heart is through his stomach. Believe it and get dad what he really wants—good food and quality time.
Luckily, chains across the country are queuing up food deals in honor of Father's Day this June 20. Here's what you can snag:
Free food for Father's DayFirehouse Subs
The deal: Grab a medium or large sub, chips, and a drink for yourself and get dad a free medium sub with it.
When: June 20.
The deal: Dad gets a free 6-ounce cup of froyo! No purchase is necessary.
When: On June 20.
Cheap food for Father's DayDunkin'
The deal:Dunkin' is celebrating your pops with a free half-dozen donuts when you spend $15 or more on Grubhub.
When: June 19 and June 20
The deal: Get a $10 burger and beer bundle when you dine at any of Twin Peaks location on Father's Day.
When: June 20
The deal: Celebrate Father's Day with "Hops for Pops." Gordon Biersch's $25 Gorgonzola Ribeye (which comes with jalapeño butter FYI) comes with two sides, a flight of beer, and a pint of dad's choice.
When: June 20
The deal: Snag margs for two and take home a souvenir flask. Free gift for dad, there ya go!
When: June 18 through June 20.
The deal: Score a 20% discount on your purchase when you pick up a gift card for dad. Plus, loyalty members get $2 off breakfast sandwiches in honor of Father's Day weekend.
When: June 17 through June 20.
The deal: Flex on dad and pick up the tab at Morton's. Just don't tell him the three-course Land & Sea menu with an entrée, side, and dessert is just $79 on Father's Day.
When: June 20.
The deal: Rewards members get $5 off when they spend $25 or more on an in-app order. Once you snag the code, you'll have between June 30 and August 31 to use it.
When: Through June 29.
The deal: The cookie maker is offering 20% off treats online with code DADS21.
When: Through June 20.
The deal: Wendy's has got a 2 for $4 breakfast deal, so go with dad for a breakfast date.
When: Began June 14.
Gift card deals for Father's DayApplebee's
The deal:Get dad a $50 gift card and snag 10 bonus bucks. Hey, that's enough for an extra drink or two.
When: Promo ends June 27 and gift cards are valid through August 8.
The deal: Buy $30 in BWW gift cards and get a $5 eBonus card for use between June 21 and July 31.
When: Through June 20.
The deal: Buy $50 in e-gift cards, get a $10 bonus for dad.
When: Ends June 20.
The deal: CPK's got two deals queued up for Father's Day. For the entire month of June, dads can get a $10 eBonus when you spend $50 or more. Plus, if you buy a pizza, pasta, or salad on Father's Day, you'll get a free one for your next visit.
When: The entire month of June for the eBonus, and June 20 for the BOGO.
The deal: Spend $50 on gift cards and get a $10 bonus to be used between June 22 and August 31.
When: Through June 21.
The deal: Pick up a $50 gift card for dad and snag two free $10 bonuses with it. Also, be sure to keep an eye on social media for Chili's Father's Day merch kit.
When: Through June 20.
The deal: Fogo de Chão is giving away $25 bonuses with the purchase of a $125 gift card.
When: Through June 20.
The deal: Spend $25 or more on digital gift cards, get a $5 bonus.
When: Ongoing.
The deal: Shower your dad with carbs this year. When you purchase $100 in digital gift cards, you get $20 for free. Bonus cards expire June 1.
When: Through June 30.
The deal: Spend $35, get $5 extra to use between July 1 and August 31.
When: Through June 27.
The deal: Stop by for entrées under $16 and pick up a $50 gift card while you're at it. You'll get an additional $10.
When: Gift cards valid through July 18.
The deal: Pick up a $25 gift card, get $5.
When: Through June 21.
The deal: Get $15 in Bonus Bites when you spend $50 on gift cards.
When: The bonus is valid between July 1 and August 31.
The deal: Spend $100 on digital gift cards and you'll score a $30 bonus eCard that you can use on dine-in or pickup orders.
When: Through June 20.