News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Father's Day This Year From local restaurants to national chains, there are plenty of food deals for Father's Day.

Men are generally simple creatures. Your dad or partner likely doesn't need anything expensive or flashy to make him feel appreciated on Father's Day. You've heard the old adage: The way to a man's heart is through his stomach. Believe it and get dad what he really wants—good food and quality time. Luckily, chains across the country are queuing up food deals in honor of Father's Day this June 20. Here's what you can snag: Free food for Father's Day Firehouse Subs The deal: Grab a medium or large sub, chips, and a drink for yourself and get dad a free medium sub with it.

When: June 20. TCBY The deal: Dad gets a free 6-ounce cup of froyo! No purchase is necessary.

When: On June 20.

Cheap food for Father's Day Dunkin' The deal: Dunkin' is celebrating your pops with a free half-dozen donuts when you spend $15 or more on Grubhub.

Twin Peaks The deal: Get a $10 burger and beer bundle when you dine at any of Twin Peaks location on Father's Day.

When: June 20

When: June 20 Gordon Biersch The deal: Celebrate Father's Day with "Hops for Pops." Gordon Biersch's $25 Gorgonzola Ribeye (which comes with jalapeño butter FYI) comes with two sides, a flight of beer, and a pint of dad's choice.

When: June 20 Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. The deal: Snag margs for two and take home a souvenir flask. Free gift for dad, there ya go!

When: June 18 through June 20. Einstein Bros. Bagels The deal: Score a 20% discount on your purchase when you pick up a gift card for dad. Plus, loyalty members get $2 off breakfast sandwiches in honor of Father's Day weekend.

When: June 17 through June 20. Morton's Steakhouse The deal: Flex on dad and pick up the tab at Morton's. Just don't tell him the three-course Land & Sea menu with an entrée, side, and dessert is just $79 on Father's Day.

When: June 20. McAlister's Deli The deal: Rewards members get $5 off when they spend $25 or more on an in-app order. Once you snag the code, you'll have between June 30 and August 31 to use it.

When: Through June 29. Mrs. Fields The deal: The cookie maker is offering 20% off treats online with code DADS21.

When: Through June 20. Wendy's The deal: Wendy's has got a 2 for $4 breakfast deal, so go with dad for a breakfast date.

When: Began June 14.

Megan Schaltegger is a staff writer at Thrillist.