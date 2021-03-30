This Map Shows Every State's Favorite Easter Treat, Based on Google Trends

Easter is an underrated food holiday, when bright candies, eggs, and candy eggs get their opportunity to shine.

Career site Zippia was curious which states like which Easter treats best, so it scoured the internet for answers, analyzing Google Trends to discover what each state disproportionately searches for in comparison to the rest of the nation. Once the data was compiled, it was put on a map so people can visualize where different Easter treats hit different.

When you look at the map, you'll find that Americans are big fans of jelly beans, candy eggs, chocolate bunnies, boiled eggs, and—believe it or not—Peeps.

While Zippia was setting the criteria for its research, it had to make a few tough calls. "Some controversial decisions were made," said Zippia writer Kathy Morris in the report, "including counting Peeps as a food. My personal experience suggests it’s actually some type of edible plastic."

Regardless of your opinions on Peeps, perhaps the most divisive Easter treat on the market, the report's findings are interesting to review. Take a look at Zippia's map below.