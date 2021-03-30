This Map Shows Every State's Favorite Easter Treat, Based on Google Trends
A couple of states went rogue.
Easter is an underrated food holiday, when bright candies, eggs, and candy eggs get their opportunity to shine.
Career site Zippia was curious which states like which Easter treats best, so it scoured the internet for answers, analyzing Google Trends to discover what each state disproportionately searches for in comparison to the rest of the nation. Once the data was compiled, it was put on a map so people can visualize where different Easter treats hit different.
When you look at the map, you'll find that Americans are big fans of jelly beans, candy eggs, chocolate bunnies, boiled eggs, and—believe it or not—Peeps.
While Zippia was setting the criteria for its research, it had to make a few tough calls. "Some controversial decisions were made," said Zippia writer Kathy Morris in the report, "including counting Peeps as a food. My personal experience suggests it’s actually some type of edible plastic."
Regardless of your opinions on Peeps, perhaps the most divisive Easter treat on the market, the report's findings are interesting to review. Take a look at Zippia's map below.
As you can see, there are only a few different types of Easter snacks that made it onto the map. There are a lot of savory and sweet egg fans, plenty of jelly bean backers, a decent number of chocolate bunny chompers, and a total of eight states that, against all odds, adore Peeps.
Inspecting closer, you'll see that New York is the only state standing behind Kinder Easter Eggs, Wyoming is the only one flaunting Mini Eggs, and Michigan prefers Sweet Tart Jelly Beans over other flavors.
Here's the full list of every US state's favorite Easter treat:
- Alabama: Chocolate Bunnies
- Alaska: Boiled Eggs
- Arizona: Boiled Eggs
- Arkansas: Starburst Jelly Beans
- California: Caramel Eggs
- Colorado: Boiled Eggs
- Connecticut: Chocolate Bunnies
- Delaware: Peeps
- Florida: Caramel Eggs
- Georgia: Jelly Beans
- Hawaii: Chocolate Bunnies
- Idaho: Peeps
- Illinois: White Chocolate Eggs
- Indiana: Boiled Eggs
- Iowa: Starburst Jelly Beans
- Kansas: Jelly Beans
- Kentucky: Jelly Beans
- Louisiana: Cadbury Creme Egg
- Maine: Peeps
- Maryland: Boiled Eggs
- Massachusetts: Peeps
- Michigan: Sweet Tart Jelly Beans
- Minnesota: Boiled Eggs
- Mississippi: Cadbury Creme Egg
- Missouri: Starburst Jelly Beans
- Montana: Cadbury Creme Egg
- Nebraska: Boiled Eggs
- Nevada: Peeps
- New Hampshire: Jelly Beans
- New Jersey: Boiled Eggs
- New Mexico: Boiled Eggs
- New York: Kinder Easter Eggs
- North Carolina: Peeps
- North Dakota: Boiled Eggs
- Ohio: Starburst Jelly Beans
- Oklahoma: Peeps
- Oregon: Chocolate Bunnies
- Pennsylvania: White Chocolate Eggs
- Rhode Island: Peeps
- South Carolina: Chocolate Bunnies
- South Dakota: Cadbury Eggs
- Tennessee: Starburst Jelly Beans
- Texas: White Chocolate Eggs
- Utah: Boiled Eggs
- Vermont: Boiled Eggs
- Virginia: Chocolate Bunnies
- Washington: Boiled Eggs
- West Virginia: Jelly Beans
- Wisconsin: Boiled Eggs
- Wyoming: Mini Eggs