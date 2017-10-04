The Most Popular Halloween Candy In Every State

Halloween is approaching in a flurry of evil clown costumes and, even more frightening, sexy bottles of Fireball. More importantly, this is the season for pillowcases full of fun-size candy. People get pretty excited for their favorite candies, and those favorites vary quite a bit from state to state. Kids in Montana love Dubble Bubble and kids in New Jersey love, ummm, Taylor ham, probably.
That last one isn't right. But if you just moved to Newark you might make the mistake of buying Taylor ham for all the kids in your neighborhood. Thankfully, CandyStore.com knows Americans spend $2.7 billion on Halloween candy (how is that true?), and if you're going to buy candy for the neighborhood kids, you might as well get them what they like. So, the site collected 10 years of Halloween candy sales data to determine the top candy in every state.
The interactive map shows the top three candies in each state. The top candy designation is based on sales and not a survey.
The site even created a table to show how many pounds of candy this data represents. It's a little shocking. The American diet probably doesn't need to add thousands of pounds of candy hastily consumed over the course of a few days. But, Halloween!
There are seven states that have a favorite no one else has. Alaska loves Twix, Connecticut likes Almond Joy, Delaware is all about Life Savers, Georgia is amazing and has Swedish Fish as a favorite, Louisiana is also awesome with their love of Lemonheads, Mississippi likes 3 Musketeers, Montana wants Dubble Bubble, and Nevada is content with Hersey Kisses.
Somehow, the most prevalent favorite is candy corn, even though basically no one likes it and even fewer people know what it's supposed to taste like. Six states count candy corn as a favorite. That's followed by Sour Patch Kids (5), Snickers (4), M&Ms (4), Milky Way (4), Reese's Cups (4), and Tootsie Pops (4).
Get out there, get kids the candy they want and know that if you choose candy corn, there's a fair chance kids are going to yell "Booooooo" at you. You know what they mean.
