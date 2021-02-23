News

These Are Most Popular Pizza Chains in Every US State

You can also see some local favorites.

By Thrillist Editorial

Published on 2/23/2021 at 9:33 PM

favorite pizza in every state
Alejandro Valdes del Rio/Shuttertock

Every state, every city has its favorite local pizza shop. If you're fortunate, maybe your locale even has its own beloved style of pizza.

That's probably not going to be represented by your local Pizza Hut or Little Caesars. Nonetheless, Google says that not every state has the same big pizza chain, even if there are two that are clearly dominating across the country. The search giant shared data with Thrillist that highlights the most-searched big chain in every US state, as well as a favorite local shop or regional chain in most states.

The data was pulled from Google Maps throughout 2020, which was a weird year, and we all maybe ate delivery a little more often than we're used to.

You can see the results of that data below, where you're going to find a whole lot of Pizza Hut and Domino's. Though, Pizza Hut trailed its competitor's top-rank in 31 states, according to Google. Jet's Pizza also snuck in there as the top pick in Michigan. Surprisingly, Papa John's was only sitting atop the pile in one state as well.

favorite pizza chain in every state
Grace Han/Thrillist

Here's a breakdown of the most searched pizza shop and the local favorites in each state, according to Google. 

Alabama
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Local favorites: Marco’s Pizza
 
Alaska
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Local favorites: Great Alaska Pizza Co.
 
Arizona
Most searched: Pizza Hut 
Local favorites: Barro’s Pizza, Oregano’s Pizza, Rosati’s Pizza 
 
Arkansas
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
 
California
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Pizza My Heart, Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, Pizza Port 
 
Colorado
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza 
Local favorites: Blue Pan Pizza, Blackjack Pizza, Sexy Pizza
 
Connecticut
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Sally’s Apizza, Modern Apizza, Mystic Pizza 
 
Delaware
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza 
Local favorites: Grotto Pizza
 
Florida
Most searched: Pizza Hut 
Local favorites: Five Star Pizza, Eddie and Sam’s N.Y.Pizza, Socio’s Pizza & Pasta
 
Georgia
Most searched: Pizza Hut 
Local favorites: Marco’s Pizza, Fellini’s Pizza, Johnny’s New York Style Pizza
 
Hawaii
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza 
 
Idaho
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorite: Idaho Pizza Company 
 
Illinois
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Pequod’s Pizza, Rosati’s Pizza
 
Indiana
Most searched: Pizza Hut 
Local favorites: Pizza King 
 
Iowa
Most searched: Pizza Hut 
Local favorites: Pizza Ranch
 
Kansas
Most searched: Pizza Hut 
Local favorites: Minsky’s Pizza, Toppers Pizza 
 
Kentucky
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza 
Local favorites: Miguels Pizza, Donatos Pizza, Jet’s Pizza 
 
Louisiana
Most searched: Pizza Hut 
Local favorites: Johnny’s Pizza House, Pizza Delicious
 
Maine
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza 
 
Maryland
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza 
Local favorites: Ledo pizza, &pizza, Pizza Boli’s 
 
Massachusetts
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza 
Local favorites: Rehoboth House of Pizza, Prattville Pizza & Grill, Town Spa Pizza 
 
Michigan
Most searched: Jet’s Pizza
Local favorites: Happy’s Pizza, Buddy’s Pizza 
 
Minnesota
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza 
Local favorites: Pizza Luce, Punch Pizza, Davani’s Pizza & Hot Hoagies
 
Mississippi
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
 
Missouri
Most searched: Pizza Hut 
Local favorites: Imo’s pizza, Minsky’s pizza
 
Montana
Most searched: Pizza Hut 
 
Nebraska
Most searched: Pizza Hut 
 
Nevada
Most searched: Pizza Hut 
 
New Hampshire
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza 
 
New Jersey
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Joe’s Pizza, Conte’s Pizza, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza 
 
New Mexico
Most searched: Pizza Hut 
Local favorites: Pizza 9, Dion’s Pizza 
 
New York
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Joe’s Pizza, Uncle Mike’s Hometown Pizza, Scarr’s Pizza 
 
North Carolina
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Trophy Brewing & Pizza, Hawthorne’s New York Pizza and Bar
 
North Dakota
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
 
Ohio
Most searched: Papa John’s Pizza 
Local favorites: Donatos Pizza, Marco’s Pizza, Jet’s Pizza, Dewey’s Pizza
 
Oklahoma
Most searched: Pizza Hut 
Local favorites: Hideaway Pizza Marco’s Pizza, All American Pizza 
 
Oregon
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Mod Pizza, Pizzicato Pizza, Apizza Scholls
 
Pennsylvania
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Little Sicily Pizza, Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, Beto’s Pizza
 
Rhode Island
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza 
Local favorite: Kingston Pizza 
 
South Carolina
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza 
Local favorites: Marco’s Pizza
 
South Dakota
Most searched: Pizza Hut 
 
Tennessee
Most searched: Pizza Hut 
Local favorites: Jet’s Pizza, Marco’s Pizza, Five Points Pizza East
 
Texas
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Home Slice Pizza, Pinthouse Pizza, Pizza Patron
 
Utah
Most searched: Pizza Hut 
Local favorites: Marco’s Pizza, Blaze Pizza, Pizza Pie Cafe 
 
Vermont
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
 
Virginia
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza 
Local favorites: &pizza, Ledo Pizza, Marco’s Pizza 
 
Washington
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza 
Local favorites: Pagliacci Pizza, Round Table Pizza, Zeeks Pizza 
 
West Virginia
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza 
Local favorites: &pizza, Ledo Pizza, Marco’s Pizza 
 
Wisconsin
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Pizza Ranch, Rocky Rococo Pizza, Ian’s Pizza 
 
Wyoming
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza

Dustin Nelson is a Senior Staff Writer at Thrillist. Follow Dustin Nelson on Twitter.
