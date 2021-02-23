These Are Most Popular Pizza Chains in Every US State

Every state, every city has its favorite local pizza shop. If you're fortunate, maybe your locale even has its own beloved style of pizza.

That's probably not going to be represented by your local Pizza Hut or Little Caesars. Nonetheless, Google says that not every state has the same big pizza chain, even if there are two that are clearly dominating across the country. The search giant shared data with Thrillist that highlights the most-searched big chain in every US state, as well as a favorite local shop or regional chain in most states.

The data was pulled from Google Maps throughout 2020, which was a weird year, and we all maybe ate delivery a little more often than we're used to.

You can see the results of that data below, where you're going to find a whole lot of Pizza Hut and Domino's. Though, Pizza Hut trailed its competitor's top-rank in 31 states, according to Google. Jet's Pizza also snuck in there as the top pick in Michigan. Surprisingly, Papa John's was only sitting atop the pile in one state as well.