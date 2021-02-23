These Are Most Popular Pizza Chains in Every US State
You can also see some local favorites.
Every state, every city has its favorite local pizza shop. If you're fortunate, maybe your locale even has its own beloved style of pizza.
That's probably not going to be represented by your local Pizza Hut or Little Caesars. Nonetheless, Google says that not every state has the same big pizza chain, even if there are two that are clearly dominating across the country. The search giant shared data with Thrillist that highlights the most-searched big chain in every US state, as well as a favorite local shop or regional chain in most states.
The data was pulled from Google Maps throughout 2020, which was a weird year, and we all maybe ate delivery a little more often than we're used to.
You can see the results of that data below, where you're going to find a whole lot of Pizza Hut and Domino's. Though, Pizza Hut trailed its competitor's top-rank in 31 states, according to Google. Jet's Pizza also snuck in there as the top pick in Michigan. Surprisingly, Papa John's was only sitting atop the pile in one state as well.
Here's a breakdown of the most searched pizza shop and the local favorites in each state, according to Google.
Alabama
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Local favorites: Marco’s Pizza
Alaska
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Local favorites: Great Alaska Pizza Co.
Arizona
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Local favorites: Barro’s Pizza, Oregano’s Pizza, Rosati’s Pizza
Arkansas
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
California
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Pizza My Heart, Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, Pizza Port
Colorado
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Blue Pan Pizza, Blackjack Pizza, Sexy Pizza
Connecticut
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Sally’s Apizza, Modern Apizza, Mystic Pizza
Delaware
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Grotto Pizza
Florida
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Local favorites: Five Star Pizza, Eddie and Sam’s N.Y.Pizza, Socio’s Pizza & Pasta
Georgia
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Local favorites: Marco’s Pizza, Fellini’s Pizza, Johnny’s New York Style Pizza
Hawaii
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Idaho
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorite: Idaho Pizza Company
Illinois
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Pequod’s Pizza, Rosati’s Pizza
Indiana
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Local favorites: Pizza King
Iowa
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Local favorites: Pizza Ranch
Kansas
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Local favorites: Minsky’s Pizza, Toppers Pizza
Kentucky
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Miguels Pizza, Donatos Pizza, Jet’s Pizza
Louisiana
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Local favorites: Johnny’s Pizza House, Pizza Delicious
Maine
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Maryland
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Ledo pizza, &pizza, Pizza Boli’s
Massachusetts
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Rehoboth House of Pizza, Prattville Pizza & Grill, Town Spa Pizza
Michigan
Most searched: Jet’s Pizza
Local favorites: Happy’s Pizza, Buddy’s Pizza
Minnesota
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Pizza Luce, Punch Pizza, Davani’s Pizza & Hot Hoagies
Mississippi
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Missouri
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Local favorites: Imo’s pizza, Minsky’s pizza
Montana
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Nebraska
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Nevada
Most searched: Pizza Hut
New Hampshire
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
New Jersey
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Joe’s Pizza, Conte’s Pizza, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza
New Mexico
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Local favorites: Pizza 9, Dion’s Pizza
New York
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Joe’s Pizza, Uncle Mike’s Hometown Pizza, Scarr’s Pizza
North Carolina
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Trophy Brewing & Pizza, Hawthorne’s New York Pizza and Bar
North Dakota
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Ohio
Most searched: Papa John’s Pizza
Local favorites: Donatos Pizza, Marco’s Pizza, Jet’s Pizza, Dewey’s Pizza
Oklahoma
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Local favorites: Hideaway Pizza Marco’s Pizza, All American Pizza
Oregon
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Mod Pizza, Pizzicato Pizza, Apizza Scholls
Pennsylvania
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Little Sicily Pizza, Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, Beto’s Pizza
Rhode Island
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorite: Kingston Pizza
South Carolina
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Marco’s Pizza
South Dakota
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Tennessee
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Local favorites: Jet’s Pizza, Marco’s Pizza, Five Points Pizza East
Texas
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Home Slice Pizza, Pinthouse Pizza, Pizza Patron
Utah
Most searched: Pizza Hut
Local favorites: Marco’s Pizza, Blaze Pizza, Pizza Pie Cafe
Vermont
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Virginia
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: &pizza, Ledo Pizza, Marco’s Pizza
Washington
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Pagliacci Pizza, Round Table Pizza, Zeeks Pizza
West Virginia
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: &pizza, Ledo Pizza, Marco’s Pizza
Wisconsin
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
Local favorites: Pizza Ranch, Rocky Rococo Pizza, Ian’s Pizza
Wyoming
Most searched: Domino’s Pizza
