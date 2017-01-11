"There’s some sensible things you should be doing, and that’s one of them,” the FBI chief said. "You go into any government office and we all have the little camera things that sit on top of the screen. They all have a little lid that closes down on them. You do that so that people who don’t have authority don’t look at you. I think that’s a good thing."

Comey also likened the DIY security hack to when people lock their cars or their front doors at night. Of course, some observers have found it funny or ironic that Comey takes such steps to protect his privacy, when the FBI very publicly sparred with Apple over the agency's demand to unlock an iPhone owned by one of the San Bernardino, CA shooters. Opponents of the FBI's fight over the iPhone decried it as an attack on digital privacy, per the report. Comey, however, continues to recommend the simple measure.