The FBI Has a Warning for Summer Travelers at Airports

At this point, the FBI and the Weather Channel have about the same amount of utility. They can tell you something bad is likely headed your way and give you tips on how to stop it, but neither are really equipped to prevent the storm. To the Weather Channel's credit, they've never been accused of participating in a conspiracy to assassinate a civil rights leader. But in any event, a viral TikTok discussing the dangers of "juice jacking" has prompted us to address a pretty serious recent warning from the FBI that will affect all summer travelers.

The FBI's initial warning was shared in a tweet posted by the FBI Denver field office earlier this year. The agency warned travelers against using public USB charging stations at airports, hotels, and shopping centers. "Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices. Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead," the tweet stated.

The Federal Communications Commission defines juice jacking as a cyber theft tactic that is done through malware loaded onto public USB charging stations to access electronic devices while they are being charged. It was a bit of a surprise when the term ended up being entirely unrelated to anabolic steroids.

"Malware installed through a corrupted USB port can lock a device or export personal data and passwords directly to the perpetrator," the FCC warning states. "Criminals can then use that information to access online accounts or sell it to other bad actors."

One commenter on Travel Pirates' TikTok asked the smart and rather obvious question: "Why aren't airports already dealing with this issue?" It might be because juice jacking is, at this time, a technical possibility, as "the FCC is not aware of any confirmed instances of it occurring."

It is important to note that this is not applicable to all outlets. Right now, the warning is specifically applicable to the USB outlets. Using your own charger brick to charge from the plug is not included in this warning.

Here are the tips directly from the FCC to protect your phone's data from juice jacking.

- Using AC power outlets can help you avoid any potential risks, so be sure to pack AC, car chargers, and your own USB cables with you when traveling.

- Carry an external battery.

- Consider carrying a charging-only cable, which prevents data from sending or receiving while charging, from a trusted supplier.

- If you plug your device into a USB port and a prompt appears asking you to select "share data" or "trust this computer" or "charge only," always select "charge only."