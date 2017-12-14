Twitter Users Are Furious Over The FCC's Net Neutrality Ruling

As expected, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted on Thursday to repeal the Title II net neutrality rules, essentially eliminating regulations that forbade Internet Service Providers (ISPs) from blocking certain websites or charging for higher quality service or content. It was a hugely controversial move that many warn will utterly upend the internet as we know it, and faced serious opposition from consumer advocates, politicians, and tech companies alike.
Advocates of the decision argue that it will ultimately be good for competition, and will incentivize broadband companies to build more networks. However, many polls suggested that an overwhelming majority of Americans -- as high as 80% -- were against the FCC's plan to kill net neutrality, so it stands to reason that reaction to the vote has been swift and spirited. Many have taken to Twitter to vent their anger and frustration.
High profile tech companies and politicians came out swinging
Some cracked jokes to lighten the mood
Others offered a semi-serious dystopian preview of the internet without net neutrality
While Thursday's vote is a bit of setback for supporters of net neutrality rules, its effect is not immediate or necessarily set in stone. For one, there is a chance that congress itself could block the decision (though that's considered unlikely), and the decision will almost certainly be challenged by a variety of consumer advocacy groups.
