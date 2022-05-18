Now That Children Age 5 to 11 Can Get Booster Shots Here's How Travel Will Change

To say that the past two years have been a wild ride would be an understatement. We've seen the rise and fall of travel restrictions and mask mandates . Now, amid the murky waters of what some are calling the "endemic" era of COVID-19, the US Food and Drug Administration is authorizing the administration of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters in children ages 5 to 11.

Currently, the COVID-19 booster is only available for kids from ages 12 to 17. While kids under the age of 5 are not required to get the vaccine at all. The group in the middle, children 5 to 11, have been eligible for the vaccine, just not the booster shot. The booster will be available starting at the five-month mark following completion of the two-dose primary vaccine series. According to The Points Guy, boosters have been available to those ages 12 to 15 since January, but this would be the first time kids 5 to 11 would be eligible.

But what does this mean for travel this summer? If you haven't had the misfortune of dealing with airport shenanigans, travel has been and will continue to be pure chaos this summer. As COVID mandates in each country shift and as the summer travel bug takes hold of families, the booster shot for kids in the5 to 11 age range will make it easier for families to travel to countries like the US that still require vaccinations and negative tests to get in.

In addition to some countries requiring vaccinations and boosters for entries, other kid-friendly tourist activities like Disney attractions and some cruise lines require most passengers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccines before sailing.